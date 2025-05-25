Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Container Ship MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Near Kerala’s Kochi: Coastal Alert Issued

Container Ship MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Near Kerala’s Kochi: Coastal Alert Issued

The Coast Guard issued a high alert after detecting multiple dangerous objects floating in deep-sea waters, believed to be lost cargo.

Container Ship MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Near Kerala’s Kochi: Coastal Alert Issued

In a concerning maritime incident, the container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, a day after it reported a severe list and began drifting in rough seas


In a concerning maritime incident, the container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, a day after it reported a severe list and began drifting in rough seas. The vessel’s sinking has escalated fears of environmental damage and maritime hazards as several cargo containers have fallen into the Arabian Sea, with some drifting toward Ernakulam and Alappuzha shores.

The Liberia-flagged container ship, operated by MSC Ship Management, had departed from Vizhinjam Port on 23 May and was en route to Kochi when it reported a 26-degree tilt approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi around 1:25 pm on Saturday.

Crew Evacuated, Rescue Operations Underway

Out of the 24 crew members onboard, 21 were rescued on Saturday itself. The remaining three, who stayed back on company orders, were safely evacuated early Sunday morning as conditions worsened. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy led coordinated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft to the affected site.

Environmental and Public Safety Concerns

The incident has prompted urgent warnings to fishermen, tourists, and residents along the Kerala coastline, especially in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a probability map, highlighting these regions as high-risk zones for container landfall. Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have been flagged as moderate-risk areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials fear that some of the cargo containers may contain hazardous materials or oil, and their drift toward the shore could lead to oil spills and marine pollution. Containers are reportedly drifting at approximately 1 km/hour.

The Coast Guard issued a high alert after detecting multiple dangerous objects floating in deep-sea waters, believed to be lost cargo. In response, the Directorate General of Shipping has instructed the vessel’s operators to arrange for immediate salvage operations.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

The KSDMA has instructed district administrations, coastal police, and port authorities to ramp up public awareness. People have been strictly advised not to touch or open any suspicious containers or floating debris, and to report any such sightings or signs of oil slicks to local disaster management teams.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary is scheduled for Sunday to assess the evolving situation and coordinate containment and salvage efforts.

Possible Causes and Investigation

According to Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan, the cause of the vessel’s tilting remains unclear. Preliminary theories point to strong winds, high waves, or loading imbalances. The vessel was reportedly carrying around 400 containers, with at least eight containers falling into the sea by Saturday.

As the remaining containers are now being offloaded onto another vessel, authorities continue to monitor the region closely to mitigate environmental risks and ensure public safety.

ALSO READ: Delhi Rains: What’s Fueling Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?

Filed under

Kochi ship sinks MSC ELSA 3

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season