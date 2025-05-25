Container Ship MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Near Kerala’s Kochi: Coastal Alert Issued

The Coast Guard issued a high alert after detecting multiple dangerous objects floating in deep-sea waters, believed to be lost cargo.

In a concerning maritime incident, the container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, a day after it reported a severe list and began drifting in rough seas

In a concerning maritime incident, the container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, a day after it reported a severe list and began drifting in rough seas. The vessel’s sinking has escalated fears of environmental damage and maritime hazards as several cargo containers have fallen into the Arabian Sea, with some drifting toward Ernakulam and Alappuzha shores.

The Liberia-flagged container ship, operated by MSC Ship Management, had departed from Vizhinjam Port on 23 May and was en route to Kochi when it reported a 26-degree tilt approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi around 1:25 pm on Saturday.

Crew Evacuated, Rescue Operations Underway

Out of the 24 crew members onboard, 21 were rescued on Saturday itself. The remaining three, who stayed back on company orders, were safely evacuated early Sunday morning as conditions worsened. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy led coordinated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft to the affected site.

Environmental and Public Safety Concerns

The incident has prompted urgent warnings to fishermen, tourists, and residents along the Kerala coastline, especially in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released a probability map, highlighting these regions as high-risk zones for container landfall. Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have been flagged as moderate-risk areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials fear that some of the cargo containers may contain hazardous materials or oil, and their drift toward the shore could lead to oil spills and marine pollution. Containers are reportedly drifting at approximately 1 km/hour.

The Coast Guard issued a high alert after detecting multiple dangerous objects floating in deep-sea waters, believed to be lost cargo. In response, the Directorate General of Shipping has instructed the vessel’s operators to arrange for immediate salvage operations.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

The KSDMA has instructed district administrations, coastal police, and port authorities to ramp up public awareness. People have been strictly advised not to touch or open any suspicious containers or floating debris, and to report any such sightings or signs of oil slicks to local disaster management teams.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary is scheduled for Sunday to assess the evolving situation and coordinate containment and salvage efforts.

Possible Causes and Investigation

According to Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan, the cause of the vessel’s tilting remains unclear. Preliminary theories point to strong winds, high waves, or loading imbalances. The vessel was reportedly carrying around 400 containers, with at least eight containers falling into the sea by Saturday.

As the remaining containers are now being offloaded onto another vessel, authorities continue to monitor the region closely to mitigate environmental risks and ensure public safety.

ALSO READ: Delhi Rains: What’s Fueling Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?