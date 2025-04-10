Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Contempt Notice Issued To Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Supreme Court Verdict in SSC Scam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been served a contempt notice following her public criticism of the Supreme Court’s recent judgment upholding the cancellation of over 25,000 school appointments under the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC).

Contempt Notice Issued To Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Supreme Court Verdict in SSC Scam


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been served a contempt notice following her public criticism of the Supreme Court’s recent judgment upholding the cancellation of over 25,000 school appointments under the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The move has sparked a fresh political and legal standoff, with Banerjee facing questions over her comments targeting the judiciary.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s landmark decision to cancel the appointments of thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff recruited through the SSC. In a scathing judgment, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar observed that the recruitment process had been “vitiated by manipulation and fraud” and that the “credibility and legitimacy” of the process stood “denuded.”

“This is a case where the entire selection process has been tainted beyond resolution,” the bench noted. “Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the process beyond repair.” The court further ruled that although untainted candidates would not be asked to return the salaries already earned, their services would still be terminated. No fresh appointments would be allowed under the now-scrapped selection process, it added.

Following the verdict, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public gathering, expressed sharp disapproval of the court’s decision. She argued that innocent candidates were being punished for systemic faults. “The Supreme Court should have considered the future of those who cleared the exams. This is not justice,” Banerjee said. Her remarks prompted a contempt petition, accusing her of undermining the judiciary and attempting to erode public trust in the rule of law.

Legal experts have pointed out that criticism of judicial verdicts, especially by elected representatives in constitutional roles, must remain within the bounds of decorum. “Freedom of speech cannot be a shield for statements that question the very legitimacy of the judiciary,” a senior advocate remarked.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking a segregation of tainted and untainted candidates, a plea the court found unworkable given the scale of irregularities. The apex court’s decision dealt a significant blow to the state administration, already under fire for corruption and procedural lapses in public sector hiring.

