Saturday, May 3, 2025
Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’

The advisory aims to prevent any unintentional leaks that could compromise national security during this period of heightened tension with Pakistan.

Barkha Dutt Seen Shooting Videos In Srinagar Despite Government’s Advisory To Restrain’, Netizens Call Her ‘Traitor’


Amid high alert following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, the Government of India has issued strict advisories to media organisations, urging restraint in reporting military movements until official clearance is given. The advisory aims to prevent any unintentional leaks that could compromise national security during this period of heightened tension with Pakistan.

Despite the warning, senior journalist Barkha Dutt was recently seen capturing visuals from Lal Chowk in Srinagar — a sensitive zone under heavy military presence. Her actions have triggered outrage online, with many netizens accusing her of disregarding national interest in the name of journalism.

Online Backlash and Allegations

Several social media users labelled her a “traitor”, resurfacing old accusations from previous conflicts. Critics claim she compromised operational details during the Kargil War and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — allegations Dutt has consistently denied.

“Don’t blame Barkha Dutt for filming Indian forces in Kashmir,” wrote one user. “She’s doing what she likes — being a traitor. The real issue lies with those allowing it.”

Some even went as far as linking her presence to a larger pattern of alleged information leaks. Others questioned why media personnel are permitted near military convoys or secure zones during volatile situations.

The Centre’s advisory, while not legally binding, is expected to be followed as a standard protocol by all news channels and field reporters, especially during wartime scenarios or escalated cross-border tensions.

So far, no official statement has been issued by Barkha Dutt or her media team in response to the online allegations or the backlash concerning her recent reporting from Kashmir.

The episode has once again sparked debate over the role of journalists in conflict zones — balancing the public’s right to information with the imperative of national security.

