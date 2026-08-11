Conversion to Islam by Women Siblings: Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt, Parents to Pay Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

The Allahabad High Court has directed the father of two adult sisters and the Uttar Pradesh government to jointly pay Rs 25 lakh compensation after finding that the women were illegally confined at their parental home following their decisions to convert from Hinduism to Islam. Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order while allowing a habeas corpus petition concerning Diya Bhatia then named Zoya Diya Bhatia, 20, and Anshu Bhatia then named Amina Anshu Bhatia, 35.

The sisters told the Allahabad High Court that they had voluntarily embraced Islam: Anshu in 2020 and Diya in 2021 based on their own faith, conscience, mental peace and spiritual solace. They categorically denied that the conversions involved force, fraud, coercion, undue influence, inducement or allurement. They alleged that their father confined them at their parental home because of their decision to change their faith.

Allahabad High Court finds confinement of adult sisters illegal

After interacting with the women, the Allahabad High Court recorded that their responses were “spontaneous, coherent and unequivocal” and that nothing suggested they were acting under coercion, fear, inducement or undue influence. The Court held that both women, being majors, had full legal capacity to make decisions about their lives.

The Court observed, “Once an individual attains majority, the Constitution recognises her autonomy to take decisions relating to faith, belief, residence, association and every other facet of personal liberty, subject only to restrictions sanctioned by law”. Referring to Article 25, it said “freedom of conscience” includes the right of a competent adult to adopt, renounce or change her faith according to her own free will, belief and conviction.

Allahabad High Court separates conversion legality from detention

The State opposed the habeas corpus plea, relying on an FIR filed by the father alleging forcible and deceitful conversion. The case was initially registered under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During investigation, Sections 61(2), 111(3), 111(4) and 152 of the BNS and Sections 3/5(1) and 5(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, were added.

The State claimed the alleged conversion was part of an organised conspiracy with ramifications for the “sovereignty, integrity and unity of the nation”, and argued that releasing the women could affect the investigation. The Allahabad High Court, however, said the legality of the conversion and legality of the detention were two separate issues.

“Even assuming, for the sake of argument, that the alleged conversion has not been effected strictly in accordance with the procedure contemplated under the Act of 2021, such an assumption, by itself, would not authorise the continued confinement of two adult women by their father against their wishes”.

Allahabad High Court rejects sovereignty threat claim

The Court said the legality of the conversion could be examined by the competent forum, while the legality of detention was within its jurisdiction in the habeas corpus case. It was also not persuaded by the State’s claim that the conversion threatened national sovereignty, integrity or security.

The Court noted that no material beyond broad assertions in the FIR and pending investigation had been presented to establish such a threat. “Mere apprehensions, however serious they may appear, cannot substitute legally admissible material while adjudicating upon the fundamental rights of citizens”. It clarified that the FIR investigation would continue according to law and remain unaffected by its observations.

Allahabad High Court orders Rs 25 lakh compensation, protection

The Allahabad High Court found that the sisters had been unwillingly confined and prevented from exercising their independent choices because they had embraced another faith. It said parental authority must yield to constitutional liberty once a person becomes an adult.

“Any restraint upon the movement or liberty of such person, except lawful authority, would constitute illegal confinement and amount to a direct infringement of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” the Court said, adding that such confinement could not receive the “imprimatur of law and is manifestly violative of their constitutional rights”.

The Court also faulted the State machinery for allowing the detention to continue under the cover of criminal proceedings, saying it had “lent tacit support to the continued deprivation of the fundamental rights” of the women. Calling it an “exceptionally grave and egregious violation of constitutional rights”, it ordered exemplary compensation.

The Court said, “The Constitution does not confer upon parents a licence to incarcerate their major children merely because they disapprove of their faith, beliefs or personal choices…Constitutional rights cannot be eclipsed by parental authority, social morality or majoritarian sentiment”.

Allahabad High Court protects women’s right to choose where to live

The father and Uttar Pradesh government were made jointly and severally liable for Rs 25 lakh, to be divided equally, within eight weeks. The sisters were declared free to live anywhere and with anyone of their choice. Their father was barred from interfering with their liberty, movement, residence, profession or religious choices and ordered to return their passports, educational certificates, identity documents, bank passbooks, cheque books, conversion-related documents and other belongings within seven days.

The State was directed to ensure that nobody interferes with their peaceful life and liberty and to provide protection if needed. The Allahabad High Court clarified that its findings were limited to illegal detention and did not decide the merits of the criminal case or the legality of the alleged conversions.

(with inputs from Live Law)

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