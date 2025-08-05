Cooch Behar: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Convoy Allegedly Attacked

The convoy of West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly attacked on Tuesday (August 05, 2025) during a protest in Cooch Behar district according to ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the attackers were Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, as per a News 18 report. Footage of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the damaged convoy with broken windows. The situation remained tense but under control.

What happened during the alleged attack?

According to News 18 report, Mr Adhikari had travelled to Cooch Behar in North Bengal to lead a BJP protest outside the Superintendent of Police’s office. A group of protesters reportedly gathered, waving TMC party flags and black flags as his convoy passed through the Khagrabari area around 12:35 PM. According to BJP leaders, the crowd shouted “go back” slogans and allegedly threw shoes at Adhikari’s vehicle. One police escort vehicle in the convoy had its front windshield shattered. At least one other car in the convoy also sustained damage.

Attack happens before the West Bengal assembly elections

The attack on the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has happened just before the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026. The main contenders in this assembly elections are the All India Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides these political parties, there is also a new contender in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. As per an exclusive India Today report, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Humayun Kabir, has announced the formation of a new political party which will be launched on January 1, 2026. Kabir, who represents MLA Bharatpur constituency, has been a vocal critic of the TMC’s district leadership. Due to his repeated defiance of the party line in recent months led the TMC high command to caution him and issue a show-cause notice.

