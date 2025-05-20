Cops Get Their Hands On YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Personal Diary: ‘After Completing A 10-Day Journey Through Pakistan…’

Since her arrest, Malhotra's family has removed her photos from their home—a symbolic act reflecting their shock and dismay. Her father, in particular, is said to be devastated and has distanced himself from the controversy.

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, recently detained on charges of spying for Pakistan, is now at the center of a widening investigation. The 33-year-old influencer, who operated the popular YouTube channel ‘Travel with JO’, was apprehended on May 16 in Hisar, Haryana.

Her arrest is part of a larger crackdown involving 11 suspects from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, linked to a Pakistan-backed spy network.

Diary Entries Raise Red Flags

Police have recovered Malhotra’s personal diary, which reportedly provides detailed reflections on her journeys and thoughts—some of which include direct references to her time in Pakistan. Written in both English and Hindi, the diary spans 10 to 11 pages, with eight pages covering general travel experiences and three pages focused on her Pakistan visit.

One notable Hindi entry reads: “After completing a 10-day journey through Pakistan, today I return to my country, India. We don’t know how long the distances of borders will remain, but may the grievances of hearts disappear. We all belong to the same land, the same soil.”

Praise for Pakistan and Partition Reflections

Malhotra praised Pakistani hospitality and expressed hope that more Indian Hindus could visit their ancestral sites in Pakistan. She also advocated for easier access to religious landmarks such as temples and gurdwaras, and wrote about her desire for families separated by the 1947 Partition to reconnect.

Authorities are closely analyzing footage from Malhotra’s trips to Kashmir, during which she was often accompanied by Priyanka Setupati from Puri, Odisha. Setupati has been questioned to determine her potential role or awareness of Malhotra’s alleged activities.

Malhotra maintained a polished social media presence, often sharing glamorous travel content, including a high-end trip to Bali. She frequently told her family she was visiting Delhi, while actually traveling elsewhere. Police say she worked late hours editing and uploading her content.

Emotional Fallout and Police Custody

Since her arrest, Malhotra’s family has removed her photos from their home—a symbolic act reflecting their shock and dismay. Her father, in particular, is said to be devastated and has distanced himself from the controversy.

Malhotra is currently in five-day police custody. A joint team from the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, and Haryana Police is interrogating her and analyzing her financial and travel records. Officials believe her diary could offer critical insights into her motives, associates, and extent of involvement.

Authorities confirmed that Malhotra had visited Pakistan, China, and other countries. A senior police official stated that efforts are underway to reconstruct her complete international travel history. Central agencies and military intelligence are involved in probing the links.

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan revealed that Pakistani intelligence operatives were “grooming” Malhotra as an asset. She reportedly came into contact with a Pakistani diplomat, Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 while applying for a visa. Ehsan was expelled from India on May 13 for his alleged role in espionage.

Sawan warned that this represents a new kind of warfare, where social media influencers are targeted by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) for recruitment. Malhotra’s travel to Kashmir before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack is under scrutiny, as is her prior visit to Pakistan.

Connected Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

Further arrests have uncovered a larger espionage ring. Guzala (31) and Yameen Mohammad from Malerkotla were arrested on May 11 for allegedly sharing sensitive images of military bases with Pakistani agents. Both had also met Ehsan at the High Commission. Another suspect, Sukhpreet Singh from Gurdaspur, was arrested for allegedly leaking critical defense information, though his family denies the charges.

The investigation continues to expand, with law enforcement seeking to uncover the full scope of the espionage network and its impact on national security.

