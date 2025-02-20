Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Corporator Murder Case: Supreme Court Denies Bail To Arun Gawli

Corporator Murder Case: Supreme Court Denies Bail To Arun Gawli

The Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Corporator Murder Case: Supreme Court Denies Bail To Arun Gawli


The Supreme Court on Thursday denied the bail plea of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gawli, convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹17 lakh, argued that he had met all the conditions outlined in the 2006 remission policy.

However, a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K. Vinod Chandran declined to overturn the Bombay High Court’s decision, which had previously denied him bail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier, on January 7, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court granted Gawli a 28-day furlough. He had petitioned the high court after his initial request for release was turned down by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, East Division, Nagpur.

Gawli, who rose to prominence in Mumbai’s underworld from Dagdi Chawl in Byculla, later ventured into politics, founding the Akhil Bharatiya Sena.

He served as an MLA from the Chinchpokli constituency between 2004 and 2009. Arrested in 2006, he was tried and ultimately convicted for Jamsandekar’s murder in 2012.

Read More: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 2 Judicial Officers As Delhi HC Judges

Filed under

Corporator Murder Case

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Appeals Court Declines To Reinstate Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order: What To Know

Appeals Court Declines To Reinstate Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order: What To Know

Maharashtra Police Arrests Man For Cheating Several Women Under Pretext Of Marriage After Posing As Cop

Maharashtra Police Arrests Man For Cheating Several Women Under Pretext Of Marriage After Posing As...

PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony, NDA Unity Show With Full Strength At Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony, NDA Unity Show With Full Strength...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Noida’s Sector 122

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Noida’s Sector 122

From AAP To BJP: Kapil Mishra Sworn In As Minister In Delhi’s Newly Formed BJP Government

From AAP To BJP: Kapil Mishra Sworn In As Minister In Delhi’s Newly Formed BJP...

Entertainment

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox