Counting Of Votes Begins: BJP Leads With 9 Seats, AAP Trails With 4 Seats

The counting of votes for the much-anticipated elections has begun, and early trends indicate a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently ahead in 9 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) follows with a lead in 4 seats, while other parties are yet to make significant inroads.

The initial rounds of counting suggest that the BJP may have an upper hand in key constituencies, reinforcing its stronghold. However, AAP’s performance remains closely watched as the party aims to gain ground in its traditional strongholds.

Election officials have reported a smooth counting process so far, with security tightened around counting centres. As the counting progresses, all eyes are on whether BJP can maintain its early momentum or if AAP and other contenders can close the gap.

