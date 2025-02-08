Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback ?

The BJP is edging closer to the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 31 seats as per the latest trends. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with 21 seats, while Congress is leading in just one constituency.

The initial trends indicate a strong showing for the BJP, which is poised to make significant gains. AAP, which had dominated the last two assembly elections, is facing stiff competition this time. Congress, once a dominant force in Delhi, continues to struggle to regain its lost ground.

Counting is still underway, and the final outcome will reveal whether BJP can maintain its momentum or if AAP will stage a comeback.

Who Is Winning? Check All The Detailes Here

 

Filed under

BJP Delhi Elections 2025

