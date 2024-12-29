Couple Mysteriously Found Dead In Pali, Police Suspect Foul Play

A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their home in Shaheed Nagar Colony, near Ramleela Maidan, on Sunday morning. The police are investigating the cause of death, initially suspecting suffocation due to smoke from a coal-fired heater (angithi). However, the family has raised concerns about foul play or possible ritualistic practices, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Discovery of the Bodies of a Couple

The deceased couple, identified as Ghewardas (53) and his wife Indra Devi (48), were discovered by their son, Prakash. Prakash had been trying to reach his parents throughout the morning but became worried when his calls went unanswered. After repeated attempts to contact them, he decided to check on them in person.

When Prakash arrived at their home, he entered through the terrace after noticing that no one was responding. Inside, he found his parents unconscious and lying in their room. His uncle, Sundardas, was also in the room, asleep but unharmed. Concerned, Prakash and Sundardas quickly took the couple to Bangar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Suspicion of Foul Play and Ritualistic Items

As the investigation progressed, Prakash and the neighbors noted several unusual items found in the room, which raised suspicions of foul play or possible ritualistic practices. Among the items discovered were lemons, a pot of water, incense sticks, black thread, sacred red and yellow thread (moli), and a plate full of vermillion. These items are often associated with certain customs or rituals, leading to questions about whether the deaths were linked to some form of ritualistic practice.

Prakash also pointed out that when he arrived at the house, the angithi (coal-fired heater) in the room was not lit. This raised doubts about whether the heater had been used at all during the night, as the smoke from the angithi was initially considered a possible cause of suffocation.

Concerns Over the Cause of Death of the Couple

Prakash questioned how his uncle, Sundardas, had remained unharmed if the angithi’s smoke had caused the deaths of his parents. He expressed frustration, saying, “If it was the angithi’s smoke, how did my uncle remain unharmed? The truth must come out. We want a detailed investigation.”

While the initial suspicion was that the couple may have suffocated due to smoke from the angithi, the presence of the ritualistic items and the uncle’s survival raised further doubts. Prakash and his family have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, believing that there might be more to the story than a simple accident.

Police Investigation and Postmortem

Kishor Singh, the in-charge officer at Kotwali Police Station, stated that preliminary investigations suggest the couple may have suffocated from the smoke of the angithi. However, he emphasized that the police are keeping all possibilities open, including foul play.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, and the report will confirm the cause of death. While it appears to be an accident, we are investigating all possible angles, including foul play,” Singh said.

The authorities are awaiting the results of the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death and whether any foul play or unusual circumstances were involved. As of now, the investigation continues, and the family remains hopeful that the truth will be uncovered.