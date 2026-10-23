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Home > India News > Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony

Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony

The Patna High Court upheld a couple’s divorce, observing that their unwillingness to reunite could amount to “reciprocal cruelty”. The husband must pay Rs 36.25 lakh in alimony.

Patna High Court (Image: X)
Patna High Court (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 19:14 IST

The Patna High Court has maintained the divorce decree in a case of a couple who have been separated from each other for several years, as both parties do not want to continue their marriage and are not adjusting with each other; the behaviour of both can be termed as ‘reciprocal cruelty’. It has also ordered the husband to pay Rs. 36.25 lakh as permanent alimony to the wife.

Patna High Court Explains ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ in Divorce Case

The two-judge bench of Justice Rana Vikram Singh and Justice Bibek Chaudhuri delivered its order on October 9 while hearing the appeal filed by the wife against the divorce decree passed by a family court.

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The bench observed that it cannot dissolve the marriage on the sole basis of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage. But in the present case, it is not the case.

“We are conscious about the fact that we could not pass any decree on irretrievable breakdown of marriage, but where there is absolutely no adjustment between the parties and they do not want to sit, to stay as wife and husband, the act of the parties can be considered as reciprocal cruelty by both the parties,” the court observed.

The bench held that the marriage could be dissolved on this ground.

Couple Married in 2013, Accused Each Other of Harassment

The couple married in 2013 and have a son. However, their relationship deteriorated, and they eventually began living separately.

The husband approached the family court, alleging that his wife refused to adjust to the matrimonial home and insulted him and his family members. He also claimed that she did not return despite his efforts to save the marriage.

The wife denied these allegations. She accused her husband and his family of physical and mental harassment and alleged that she had been forced to leave the matrimonial home.

She also claimed that she had sought separate accommodation in Patna so that the couple could continue living together. The wife further alleged that Rs 20 lakh had been demanded from her.

Why Did the High Court Uphold the Divorce?

The family court accepted the husband’s claims of cruelty and desertion and dissolved the marriage in 2022. The wife challenged the decision before the High Court, arguing that the family court had not properly assessed the evidence and had relied on conjectures and surmises.

During the appeal hearing, the High Court asked whether the wife still had mutual trust, love, affection or any intention to resume married life with her husband.

Her counsel submitted that the marriage had failed and neither party wanted to reunite. The husband’s counsel also conveyed the same position.

Taking note of their submissions and prolonged separation, the bench observed that the marriage had broken down beyond repair.

Husband Ordered to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh in Two Instalments

Although supporting the divorce, the Supreme Court ruled that the husband should pay his estranged wife a sum of Rs 36,25,200 as permanent maintenance.

It is required to be paid in two equal amounts of Rs 18,12,600 each. The first payment needs to be made by depositing the said amount in the wife’s savings bank account within one month from the date of the ruling, and the second payment should be made within three months.

The judgement makes an end to their long struggle regarding their marriage, along with the observations of the court on the situation in which mutual refusal to continue the marriage can be termed as reciprocal cruelty.

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Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony
Tags: alimonycourt newsdivorce newshome-hero-pos-1india newslegal-newsmarriage disputePatna High CourtReciprocal Cruelty

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Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony

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Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony

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Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony
Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony
Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony
Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony
Couple Separated Years Ago as Neither Wanted to Stay Married, Now Patna High Court Calls It ‘Reciprocal Cruelty’ and Orders Husband to Pay Rs 36.25 Lakh Alimony

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