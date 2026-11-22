The Allahabad High Court has banned litigants from carrying mobile phones into courtrooms after a man was caught recording court proceedings without permission. The incident took place in courtroom number 55 during a hearing on Thursday. Justice Vikram D Chauhan ordered the man to be taken into custody and directed court officials to introduce stricter checks at courtroom entry points.

According to news agency PTI, the man was identified as Raj Kulshrestha, a resident of Habibpura in Varanasi. He admitted that he had recorded the proceedings on his mobile phone without permission.

Man Caught Recording Court Proceedings Without Permission

The incident came to light during the hearing of a petition filed by Kuldeep Batra against the Uttar Pradesh government. Additional Government Advocate PK Singh informed the court that a man was recording the proceedings on his phone. When questioned, Kulshrestha could not explain why he had recorded the hearing. The bench secretary took possession of his phone and found three videos of the court proceedings.

The court also found that Kulshrestha had no case listed before the bench. His entry pass allowed him to visit only the advocates’ chamber, not the courtroom. He claimed that advocate Bhanu Pratap Seth had brought him inside. Seth is a junior to the petitioner’s counsel, Nitish Kumar Soni. However, neither advocate was present during the hearing.

Court Says Open Justice Does Not Mean Free Broadcasting

Justice Chauhan observed that the court handles sensitive matters involving personal liberty, child abuse, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and elected MPs and MLAs. The judge said information related to such cases should not be circulated on social media or other networks before the court delivers its decision.

The bench clarified that the principle of open justice allows the public to attend court proceedings. However, it does not give anyone the right to record or broadcast them without permission.

“The principle of open justice means proceedings are generally open to the public to attend. However, the same does not amount to ‘free broadcast’ by any unauthorised individual.”

Allahabad High Court Orders Stricter Entry Checks

The court issued a clear direction banning litigants from carrying mobile phones inside courtrooms.

It ordered, “In view of the situation prevailing in the court and concerning the security of the court, the litigants shall not be permitted to enter into the courtrooms along with mobile phones. If the mobile phone is found with any of the litigants in the courtroom, then the concerned advocate is solely responsible for the same.”

The Registrar General was directed to display a notice at the pass counter. The Registrar (Protocol) was also asked to mention the mobile phone restriction on entry passes and submit a compliance report.

Man Directed to Appear Before High Court on Friday

The court directed officials to hand over Kulshrestha to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Prayagraj for examination and custody. It has been requested that the Magistrate grant him bail subject to bonds and two sureties. He has been ordered to appear before the High Court at 10 am on Friday. The court also ordered that his phone be sealed and produced before the court.

Apart from this, advocates Nitish Kumar Soni and Bhanu Pratap Seth, along with Kulshrestha, were asked to explain why proceedings for interference in the administration of justice should not be initiated against them. Batra was also directed to file an affidavit explaining how he entered the courtroom. Additionally, Advocate General Manish Goyal was asked to appear before the court on Friday.