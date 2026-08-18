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Home > India News > Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase

Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase

A young woman’s body was found inside a suitcase in Burari’s Ajeet Vihar, with police holding her cousin brother over suspected love affair motive.

Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase, Cousin Held In Burari Murder (Image: ITV)
Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase, Cousin Held In Burari Murder (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 08:58 IST

A young woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a dark spot at Street No. 1 of Ajeet Vihar in North Delhi’s Burari area, with police suspecting her cousin brother of the murder. According to police, the accused allegedly killed the woman after suspecting her of having a love affair and then packed her body inside a suitcase before dumping it in the Burari locality.

Reportedly, the case came to light after police noticed the suspicious activities of a young man during checking in the Outer North Delhi area. The man was stopped and questioned. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to killing his sister, following which police took him into custody and reached Ajeet Vihar based on information provided by him.

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Police recover suitcase from dark spot in Ajeet Vihar

The police team recovered a suitcase from a dark spot in Street No. 1 of Ajeet Vihar. When it was opened, the woman’s body was found inside. The discovery triggered panic in the Burari area and raised questions about how and when the body was brought there.

Initial information suggests the accused suspected his sister of being involved in a love affair. Police suspect that this led to the alleged murder and the subsequent dumping of the body in Burari. However, investigators are still examining the exact motive, the manner in which the crime was carried out and whether the accused acted alone.

Post-mortem report to help establish cause of death

As per reports, the accused remains in police custody and is being questioned as the investigation continues. The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police will examine the post-mortem findings along with other evidence to establish how the woman died and piece together the sequence of events.

Many queries have remained open in this murder case, such as the true motive for committing the crime and whether there were any other people involved in it. The police have been investigating every aspect of this murder case, and more will be revealed in due course.

Also Read: ‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro    

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Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase
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Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase

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Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase

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Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase
Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase
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