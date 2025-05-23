Covid-19 Booster Rules To Change? Fda Questions Yearly Shots For Healthy People Amid India Spike

FDA questions annual Covid-19 boosters for healthy people. Kerala reports 182 cases in May. States across India step up surveillance as new Omicron variants spread.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a major revision in its Covid-19 vaccination policy. According to agency officials, annual booster shots for healthy individuals under 65 may not be approved in the future unless strong clinical trial data supports their effectiveness.

If this proposal is adopted, updated Covid-19 vaccines will mainly target high-risk groups such as older adults and people with chronic health conditions, Reuters reported.

To boost or not to boost?

FDA pushes for heart risk warning on vaccine labels

In a new move, the FDA has asked Pfizer and Moderna to include a warning label on their Covid-19 vaccines regarding a rare risk of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in males aged 16 to 25. This step aims to improve transparency and address safety concerns.

Need more data on vaccine efficacy in healthy individuals

Citing earlier CDC findings, FDA officials stated that new Covid-19 vaccines reduced hospitalization by 33% among immunocompromised individuals. However, the benefit for otherwise healthy people remains unclear, leading to calls for more comprehensive studies.

Experts challenge broad booster policy in the US

In a commentary published in the New England Journal of Medicine, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and vaccine adviser Vinay Prasad questioned the current US strategy of offering vaccines to nearly everyone over six months of age.

They criticized the assumption that Americans cannot understand age- and risk-based vaccine guidelines. “We reject this view,” they said, advocating for targeted vaccination policies like those in other countries.

Makary and Prasad argued that future boosters should be prioritized only for people over 65, or those with underlying conditions such as asthma, cancer, or cystic fibrosis.

They questioned the value of multiple doses for healthy individuals, saying, “We simply don’t know whether a healthy 52-year-old woman with a normal BMI who has had Covid-19 three times and received six previous doses will benefit from the seventh dose.”

Pfizer defends its vaccine

Responding to the FDA’s proposed changes, Pfizer told USA TODAY that it stands by the science behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The company maintained that broad vaccination remains essential to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.

Kerala reports 182 Covid-19 cases in May

In India, Kerala has recorded 182 Covid-19 cases so far in May, prompting health authorities to reinforce safety guidelines. According to State Health Minister Veena George, face mask usage is now advised again, especially for vulnerable populations.

Following a Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, George cautioned that cases may rise, pointing to similar trends in Southeast Asia.

“Kottayam leads with 57 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 34 and Thiruvananthapuram with 30,” she said. Kerala’s total Covid tally for May crossed 250 earlier this week.

Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8 under watch

Kerala’s health department is monitoring highly transmissible sub-variants of Omicron including JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8 — all prevalent in Southeast Asia. These variants are believed to cause mild illness but are more contagious. According to Yale Medicine, JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86 (Pirola), may evade immune defenses.

States across India reinforce Covid measures

With active Covid-19 cases slowly rising across the country, Indian states have begun strengthening precautions:

Uttar Pradesh has asked districts to prepare Covid wards and stock oxygen.

Odisha has urged the public to follow preventive protocols and report symptoms.

Tamil Nadu is closely monitoring through the Integrated Health Information Platform, ensuring prompt case reporting, said TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

As of May 19, India reported 257 active Covid-19 cases, most of which were mild. Karnataka confirmed 30 cases in May without alarming trends, according to Health Commissioner Sivakumar KB. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported two Covid-related deaths, Kerala one, and Mumbai saw about 95 cases.

