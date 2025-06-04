Home
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  • COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers

COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers

While the numbers remain relatively low compared to previous waves, public health authorities have urged continued vigilance, especially in states reporting higher caseloads.

COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers


India is witnessing a mild but noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases, with official figures placing the total number of active infections at 4,026 as of Wednesday. While the numbers remain relatively low compared to previous waves, public health authorities have urged continued vigilance, especially in states reporting higher caseloads.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala is currently leading with 1,446 active cases, contributing to more than one-third of the national tally. Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported the highest number of deaths, with 10 fatalities attributed to COVID-related complications in recent days. The total number of COVID-related deaths nationwide stands at 38.

Health officials in both Kerala and Maharashtra are conducting surveillance and enforcing precautionary measures, particularly in high-risk zones such as hospitals and elderly care facilities. States have also been asked to ensure genome sequencing of samples to detect any potential variants of concern.

Although hospitalisation rates remain low, experts are advising citizens—particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions—to take basic precautions, such as masking in crowded spaces and avoiding unnecessary travel.

The Health Ministry reiterated that no new variant of significant concern has been detected so far, and most cases are showing mild symptoms that do not require hospital admission. However, the Centre has urged states to remain prepared, maintain stockpiles of essential medicines, and ensure the readiness of local health infrastructure.

With monsoon approaching in many parts of the country and a spike in other seasonal illnesses, health experts caution that even a marginal rise in COVID cases could place additional strain on outpatient departments. Public cooperation and adherence to basic hygiene protocols, they say, will be key to managing the current situation.

