Covid 19 Cases Update: Kerala Holds Highest Number Of Patients, Total Cases Rises To 3207

After months of relative calm, India is once again witnessing a gradual surge in COVID-19 infections. As of May 31, the total number of active cases has reached 3,207, prompting health departments across the country to issue renewed advisories and safety protocols.

After months of relative calm, India is once again witnessing a gradual surge in COVID-19 infections. As of May 31, the total number of active cases has reached 3,207, prompting health departments across the country to issue renewed advisories and safety protocols.

According to official data, the highest number of active cases has been reported from Kerala, with 1,147 cases, followed by Maharashtra, which currently has 681 active cases.

Rising Death Toll and State-wise Impact

The cumulative death toll has touched 20, with Maharashtra alone accounting for six fatalities, making it the worst-hit in terms of COVID-related deaths in the current wave. Karnataka has reported three deaths, while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have each recorded two fatalities.

Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab have each reported one death. Health departments in these states have urged citizens to exercise caution, especially those with comorbidities and vulnerable age groups.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response to the spike, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging parents not to send children to school if they exhibit symptoms like cold, cough, or fever.

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 case in Mizoram after a gap of seven months was confirmed, indicating a possible spread to previously unaffected regions.

The Union Health Ministry has not yet signalled any new restrictions but continues to monitor the situation closely. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, follow basic COVID-appropriate behavior, and consult health professionals in case of symptoms.

Must Read: Pre-Monsoon Fury In Karnataka: 71 Dead, Record Rainfall In 125 Years