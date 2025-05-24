COVID-19 Reviewed By Union Health Ministry; No Severe Variants Detected, Says ICMR

Union Health Secretary reviewed COVID-19 trends on 24 May 2025 with ICMR, DHR, DGHS, and NCDC officials. Mild cases noted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka. No severe variants reported.

In light of recently reported COVID-19 cases from certain Indian states, the Union Health Secretary today chaired a comprehensive review meeting with top health officials including the Secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR), Director General of ICMR, DGHS, and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the review, sporadic COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. However, authorities clarified that most cases are mild in nature and are being managed under home isolation.

India continues to rely on its robust nationwide surveillance mechanisms through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR’s respiratory virus sentinel network, both of which are actively monitoring any trends in respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

The Ministry also addressed public concerns arising from media reports about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Hong Kong, and other international locations. Citing inputs from the International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Points of these countries, officials confirmed that there is no evidence of increased transmissibility or severity in the circulating variants abroad.

Emphasizing a proactive and prepared stance, the Union Health Ministry reiterated its vigilance, ensuring that all central agencies remain on high alert and are closely observing both domestic and global developments related to the virus.

Officials also reassured the public that, while some COVID-19 activity persists, there is no current indication of a threat from new, severe variants.

