Monday, May 26, 2025
Covid Cases Rise: Delhi Logs 99 Cases In A Week, Total At 104

The national capital now ranks third in the country amid a broader Covid resurgence, following Kerala and Maharashtra.

Delhi has reported a concerning rise in Covid-19 cases, with 104 active infections currently, 99 of which were detected in the past week alone, according to data from the central COVID-19 dashboard.


Delhi has reported a concerning rise in Covid-19 cases, with 104 active infections currently, 99 of which were detected in the past week alone, according to data from the central COVID-19 dashboard. This sudden uptick places the national capital third among Indian states witnessing a resurgence of the virus.

India’s total active Covid-19 caseload now stands at 1,009, sparking fresh concerns among health authorities. Kerala leads the current surge with 430 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases. Delhi’s 104 cases are closely followed by Gujarat (83), Karnataka (47), Uttar Pradesh (15), and West Bengal (12).

Government is monitoring

Amid the rise, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation. “Hospitals have been issued fresh guidelines to ensure preparedness,” she said, urging citizens to stay cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

Meanwhile, the resurgence has also brought fatalities. Maharashtra has reported four Covid-related deaths, while Kerala and Karnataka have reported two and one death, respectively. Several states, including Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, have reported zero active cases as of now.

The current spike comes after months of low transmission rates, credited largely to India’s widespread and rapid vaccination drive, which helped reduce the need for strict containment protocols. However, health experts are urging continued vigilance, especially for vulnerable populations.

As Covid-19 cases rise once again, residents are advised to maintain hygiene, wear masks in crowded places, and seek medical attention in case of symptoms. The Delhi government is expected to issue further updates in the coming days.

