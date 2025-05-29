Covid Cases Rise In India: Government Assures Sufficient Vaccine Stock, Global Support Possible

India confirms enough Covid-19 vaccines amid rising cases in cities like Noida and Mumbai. Govt also ready to export doses if needed as new variants spread.

As Covid-19 cases begin to reappear in several parts of India, government sources have confirmed that the country is well-prepared with a sufficient stockpile of vaccines. They also assured that India is in a position to export vaccines to other nations, should the need arise.

According to official data as of May 26, there are over 1,010 active Covid-19 cases across India. The new infections have been reported from Noida, Lucknow, Karnataka, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, and Varanasi, raising concerns about a potential spike.

Government officials told India Today that vaccine availability is not an issue. “We are fully prepared for any situation. We have enough stockpile to meet the requirements of our citizens. Moreover, if needed, we can even supply vaccines to other countries,” the sources said.

Nearly one billion people in India have already received at least one dose of Covishield or Covaxin.

Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under license from AstraZeneca, halted its production in December 2021 due to reduced demand. Similarly, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, also stopped production in early 2022.

Despite the pause in manufacturing, authorities insist there is no concern about vaccine availability, as stocks remain sufficient.

Doctors attribute the recent surge to seasonal respiratory illnesses, which often lead to flu-like symptoms. However, global health experts caution that waning immunity from prior infections or vaccinations could also be a factor in regional flare-ups.

The current dominant strains in India include LF.7, XFG, and JN.1, along with a newer Omicron sub-lineage NB.1.8.1.

These variants show overlapping symptoms with the common flu cough, sore throat, runny nose, low fever, headaches, body aches, and in some cases, gastrointestinal issues.

Although these SARS-CoV-2 mutations are now behaving like seasonal viruses, the critical difference is that existing vaccines were not designed to target newer variants. Still, health experts believe vaccinated or previously infected individuals, especially within the past year, retain a level of protection against severe illness.

Whether updated Covid-19 vaccines will be required in India remains under review. However, findings from a recent study by the University of Arizona Health Sciences, published in Nature Immunology, offer optimism. The study found that while variant-specific antibody production may decline, vaccinated individuals continue to show strong immune responses against both Delta and Omicron variants.

