Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Covid Cases Surge In India: Kerala, Delhi, And Maharashtra Record Highest Spike

Covid Cases Surge In India: Kerala, Delhi, And Maharashtra Record Highest Spike

India has recorded a total of 3,758 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra emerging as the states with the most significant recent surge, according to official data released over the weekend.

India has recorded a total of 3,758 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra emerging as the states with the most significant recent surge, according to official data released over the weekend. While the overall numbers remain far below pandemic-era highs, the uptick has caught the attention of health officials and local administrations alike.

In Delhi, the number of active Covid cases now stands at 436, following the detection of 61 new infections in the past 24 hours. The capital city also reported 91 recoveries in the same period, indicating that the majority of patients continue to recover swiftly.

Since January 1st, Delhi has recorded three Covid-related deaths, suggesting a relatively low fatality rate even as cases rise gradually. Most of the recent infections have been classified as mild, with patients recovering at home without hospitalization.

Kerala, known for its detailed health surveillance, continues to report the highest number of cases, followed closely by Maharashtra — states that have previously seen sharp waves during earlier variants.

Health Authorities Urge Vigilance, But No Alarm

Although the rising numbers warrant attention, public health experts have not raised immediate concerns. The absence of a high mortality rate, along with a strong recovery count, points to a likely circulation of milder variants.

Officials have advised the public to continue basic precautions such as mask-wearing in crowded spaces, hand hygiene, and monitoring symptoms — especially among the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. No new restrictions or lockdowns have been announced as of now.

The Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely and is in touch with state governments to ensure adequate testing, genome sequencing, and hospital preparedness.

Filed under

covid19 Delhi kerala

