Saturday, May 24, 2025
  Covid Is Back! Delhi Logs 23 Fresh Cases, Hospitals On Alert With Beds And Oxygens Ready

Covid Is Back! Delhi Logs 23 Fresh Cases, Hospitals On Alert With Beds And Oxygens Ready

Amid a modest uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country and rising numbers in countries like China, Thailand, and Singapore, the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory to all hospitals in the capital.

Covid Is Back! Delhi Logs 23 Fresh Cases, Hospitals On Alert With Beds And Oxygens Ready


Amid a modest uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country and rising numbers in countries like China, Thailand, and Singapore, the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory to all hospitals in the capital. The directive urges medical institutions to ensure readiness in terms of bed availability, oxygen supply, necessary medicines, and vaccines.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that 23 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the city. Authorities are currently verifying whether these cases involve local residents or individuals with recent travel history.

The advisory also mandates all health facilities to send positive Covid samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital. “Hospitals must ensure the availability of essential equipment, including ventilators, Bi-PAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and PSA units, all in working condition,” the order noted. Daily updates on bed occupancy, oxygen stock, and infection data must be uploaded on the state health data management portal.

Situation Nationwide: Mild But Monitored

Across India, 257 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. While the overall numbers remain low, states have been asked to maintain vigilance. Maharashtra reported 56 cases, Tamil Nadu 66, and minor figures came in from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Haryana, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Kerala reported 273 infections so far in May, with Kottayam logging the highest count at 82, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. In Haryana, four mild cases were confirmed on Friday. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao stated that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm.

A review meeting was held on May 19, led by the director general of health services and attended by experts from central agencies including the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Centre for Disease Control. Officials concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains stable. Almost all recent cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation.

