An unusual visitor made commuters gasp at Delhi’s Karkardooma Metro Station when a cow was seen standing by an escalator inside the metro station entrance. The picture of the cow went viral on social media and immediately grabbed social media users’ attention. People were curious to know how this cow had managed to make its way into the premises of the metro station.

Cow Spotted Near Karkardooma Metro Station Escalator

The photograph was shared by X user Prateek Saini. It showed a cow standing close to an escalator near the station entrance. Meanwhile, two commuters could be seen walking down the nearby stairs while looking towards the animal. Sharing the photograph, Saini wrote, “Things happening around metro station. At Karkardooma Metro Station.”

The picture soon attracted attention, with users expressing surprise at the unusual scene. For many commuters, encountering a cow so close to a metro station entrance was certainly not an everyday experience.

DMRC Responds After Cow Photo Goes Viral

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also noticed the post. Following the photograph, DMRC apologised for the trouble caused by the incident. While addressing the matter, DMRC mentioned that instructions have been given to station staff to make sure that stray animals do not enter the metro station premises.

Social Media Users Question Security Arrangements

A number of reactions followed the incident on social media. While some found it funny that the animal entered the station premises, others asked how it was possible that a cow was able to enter the premises of a station and reach near an escalator. Some even questioned the security arrangement in the station, which allowed such an incident to occur.

This is yet another example of the problems faced while managing public spaces in Delhi, which has a reputation for frequent sightings of stray animals on its roads and other places. However, the question is raised here about how a cow reached so close to the escalator without being prevented beforehand.