Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  • CPI(M) Supports Operation Sindoor, Calls For Continued Pressure On Pakistan

CPI(M) Supports Operation Sindoor, Calls For Continued Pressure On Pakistan

CPI(M) highlighted the broad political consensus backing the operation, stating that during the All Party Meeting convened by the Union Government, all political parties expressed solidarity with the government's counter-terrorism efforts.

CPI(M) Supports Operation Sindoor, Calls For Continued Pressure On Pakistan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has extended its full support to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), launched in retaliation for the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.


In an official statement released on Wednesday, the CPI(M) endorsed the operation and called for continued diplomatic and strategic pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terrorist camps and hand over those responsible for the massacre.

“Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces with the objective of destroying terrorist camps and infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan. According to the armed forces, these strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” the CPI(M) said.

The precision airstrikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, reportedly targeted nine terror camps associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces confirmed there were no civilian casualties or damage to military installations.

The CPI(M) highlighted the broad political consensus backing the operation, stating that during the All Party Meeting convened by the Union Government, all political parties expressed solidarity with the government’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“All political parties had extended support to the measures taken by the Union Government aimed against the terrorists and their handlers,” the statement noted.

Stressing the need for long-term action, the CPI(M) urged the Indian government to maintain pressure on Islamabad to ensure no terror camps operate from Pakistani soil and those behind the Pahalgam attack are held accountable.

“Pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam,” the party added.

The CPI(M) also underscored the importance of national unity and integrity in the face of such attacks. “The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected,” the statement concluded.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, sparked widespread condemnation and triggered a unified national response. Operation Sindoor has since been hailed across the political spectrum as a decisive and effective military response.

