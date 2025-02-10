CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Criticises Government For Delay In Census

The National Food Security Act (NFSA), introduced in September 2013 during the UPA government’s tenure, was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring that India’s vast population of 140 crore people had access to adequate food and nutrition

The National Food Security Act (NFSA), introduced in September 2013 during the UPA government’s tenure, was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring that India’s vast population of 140 crore people had access to adequate food and nutrition. This legislation has been instrumental in protecting vulnerable families from starvation, particularly during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It also served as the foundation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provided free ration to millions of people during the pandemic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Widespread Coverage of the NFSA

Under the provisions of the NFSA, a significant portion of the population benefits from subsidized food grains. Specifically, 75% of rural residents and 50% of urban dwellers are entitled to this essential support. However, the distribution of these benefits is still based on data from the 2011 Census, which does not account for the population growth over the past decade.

One of the major concerns raised regarding the NFSA is the unprecedented delay in conducting the Census, which was originally scheduled for 2021. This marks the first time in independent India’s history that the Census has been postponed for more than four years, with no clear indication of when it will finally take place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a result, nearly 14 crore eligible individuals are being excluded from receiving the food security benefits they rightfully deserve. The outdated Census data prevents an accurate assessment of those in need, leaving millions of Indians struggling without proper access to subsidized food grains.

Sonia Gandhi’s Call for Immediate Action

Sonia Gandhi has strongly emphasized the urgency of resolving this issue. She has highlighted the fact that food security is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every citizen. The delay in the Census has led to the exclusion of millions from the NFSA, and she has urged the government to take immediate steps to rectify this situation by prioritizing the completion of the Census.

Ensuring Food Security for All

Food security plays a crucial role in the well-being of the nation, and timely government intervention is essential to ensure that every eligible individual receives their rightful share. With millions still waiting for their inclusion in the NFSA due to outdated data, addressing this issue must be a top priority for the authorities.

Sonia Gandhi’s concerns highlight the importance of proactive governance in safeguarding food security for all Indians. Ensuring that the Census is completed at the earliest will not only help in providing accurate beneficiary data but will also reaffirm the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of its citizens.