Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Criticises Government For Delay In Census

The National Food Security Act (NFSA), introduced in September 2013 during the UPA government’s tenure, was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring that India’s vast population of 140 crore people had access to adequate food and nutrition

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Criticises Government For Delay In Census


The National Food Security Act (NFSA), introduced in September 2013 during the UPA government’s tenure, was a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring that India’s vast population of 140 crore people had access to adequate food and nutrition. This legislation has been instrumental in protecting vulnerable families from starvation, particularly during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It also served as the foundation for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provided free ration to millions of people during the pandemic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Widespread Coverage of the NFSA

Under the provisions of the NFSA, a significant portion of the population benefits from subsidized food grains. Specifically, 75% of rural residents and 50% of urban dwellers are entitled to this essential support. However, the distribution of these benefits is still based on data from the 2011 Census, which does not account for the population growth over the past decade.

One of the major concerns raised regarding the NFSA is the unprecedented delay in conducting the Census, which was originally scheduled for 2021. This marks the first time in independent India’s history that the Census has been postponed for more than four years, with no clear indication of when it will finally take place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a result, nearly 14 crore eligible individuals are being excluded from receiving the food security benefits they rightfully deserve. The outdated Census data prevents an accurate assessment of those in need, leaving millions of Indians struggling without proper access to subsidized food grains.

Sonia Gandhi’s Call for Immediate Action

Sonia Gandhi has strongly emphasized the urgency of resolving this issue. She has highlighted the fact that food security is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every citizen. The delay in the Census has led to the exclusion of millions from the NFSA, and she has urged the government to take immediate steps to rectify this situation by prioritizing the completion of the Census.

Ensuring Food Security for All

Food security plays a crucial role in the well-being of the nation, and timely government intervention is essential to ensure that every eligible individual receives their rightful share. With millions still waiting for their inclusion in the NFSA due to outdated data, addressing this issue must be a top priority for the authorities.

Sonia Gandhi’s concerns highlight the importance of proactive governance in safeguarding food security for all Indians. Ensuring that the Census is completed at the earliest will not only help in providing accurate beneficiary data but will also reaffirm the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of its citizens.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

census sonia gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rouse Avenue Court Seeks Detailed Report From CBI Over Non-Investigation Of Encounter Case For 9 Years

Rouse Avenue Court Seeks Detailed Report From CBI Over Non-Investigation Of Encounter Case For 9...

Mary Kom, Leander Paes, And Saina Nehwal Appointed To Government’s New Sports Advisory Committee

Mary Kom, Leander Paes, And Saina Nehwal Appointed To Government’s New Sports Advisory Committee

Sonia Slams Govt Over Delay In Conducting Census, Says 14 Cr People Still Deprived Of NFSA Benefits

Sonia Slams Govt Over Delay In Conducting Census, Says 14 Cr People Still Deprived Of...

Letter Threatening Bomb Blast Found At Ahmedabad Airport: Police Investigate

Letter Threatening Bomb Blast Found At Ahmedabad Airport: Police Investigate

Will New Law On Online Gaming, Gambling, And Betting Halt India’s Booming Market?

Will New Law On Online Gaming, Gambling, And Betting Halt India’s Booming Market?

Entertainment

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox