‘Crackerless Diwali Must Become A People’s Movement’: Supreme Court Calls For Collective Push Against Firecrackers

In a context where the AQI in Delhi was already nearing 400 even before Diwali, the Supreme Court observed on Friday that a festival without crackers should be a people’s movement and not something initiated by the court itself. Observing in this context, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed these views while hearing the suo moto petition regarding the air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The court stated that only restrictions will not improve the air quality in the capital region, criticized commercialization of festivals and asked governments to clarify to the farmers about economics of stubble burning.

Supreme Court Hearing amid Smog in the Air

This hearing was conducted against the backdrop of the city-wide AQI which was hovering around 389 to 391 “very poor” level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, with some parts heading towards “severe.” The Chief Justice remarked that despite all discussion and statements, the truth was that the AQI was already near 400.

Why Orders Alone Will Not Work

The bench was frank about the limits of the law. The Chief Justice observed that no restriction would work, and that the more orders the court passed, the more violations would multiply. The court said a crackerless Diwali cannot be imposed and has to be embraced by the people. Only a people’s movement and responsible celebration, it said, can save Delhi.

The Festival of Lights, Not of Smoke

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also on the bench, said the commercialisation of festivals was a major problem. The Chief Justice agreed, remarking that the rich had turned Diwali gift exchange into a social and status symbol, fuelling waste and pollution. He asked why the country should not return to its original customs. Diwali, he said, was meant to be a festival of lights and not of smoke, and celebrations must carry a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Who Bears the Blame?

The court made it clear that the poor should not be blamed. The Chief Justice said poor people do not create pollution but suffer from it, while those who can afford to contribute to it are the ones who do. He also noted that Diwali is an important livelihood period for people who depend on seasonal work, and that this should be kept in mind.

Traffic and the Government’s Answer

The bench pointed to bumper-to-bumper traffic in Delhi-NCR and questioned authorities on their anti-pollution measures. The Centre’s counsel attributed the rise in pollution to the festive season and the movement of people.

Farmers and Stubble Burning

The court urged the Centre and the states to teach farmers about the economics of stubble burning. It said farmers would stop once they understood the costs and benefits. The remark shifts the focus from punishing farmers to persuading them.

Schools and the Next Step

On the question of closing physical classes in schools if the AQI rises further, the bench said it would go by expert opinion. This leaves open the possibility of further restrictions if the air worsens.

What Happens Next?

Will the call for a people’s movement change what happens on Diwali night, or will the sky fill with smoke once again? Will governments launch campaigns to educate farmers and residents, or will the matter stay in court? If the AQI crosses into the “severe” range citywide, will schools close? The court has handed the question back to citizens, and the next few days will show how they answer.

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