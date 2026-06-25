Cracks In Maha Vikas Aghadi? 23 Alliance MLAs, Several Senior Leaders Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meeting

The absence of 23 MLAs from the Maharashtra opposition alliance’s meeting ahead of the assembly’s monsoon session has created a massive political void. The crucial meeting, which intended to project a united front, is expected to lose strength as key partners including the Shiv Sena (UBT) struggled to align. The high number of absentees deeply angered Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who openly questioned the alliance’s cohesion, asking, “Is the alliance working, and are we really together?” His remarks came just days after six MPs broke away from his faction to join the rival Eknath Shinde camp.

Key Leaders Skip the Meeting Citing ‘Personal Reasons’

Among the 23 MLAs who skipped the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting were heavyweights like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil. Although reports claim both leaders skipped the meet due to personal commitments, their absence spoke volumes at such a critical juncture. In addition to the NCP leadership, senior Congress leaders including Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar also gave the meeting a miss. This mass absence has fueled speculation about deep-seated rifts within the opposition ranks, leaving political analysts wondering if the MVA can put up a coordinated fight against the ruling coalition.

Thackeray Urges Introspection: “Check Who is Really With Us”

Disturbed by the absent MLAs, Thackeray urged alliance partners to take a hard look at their internal unity, noting that skipping a meeting at this crucial moment tells a damaging story. He emphasized that the opposition must focus heavily on consolidation. “MVA is a major force, but its members must be together to discuss our role as the opposition and effectively hold the government accountable,” Thackeray asserted. The sudden friction has raised fresh questions about whether the MVA can play an effective role in the upcoming assembly session or if it is on the verge of fracturing.

6 MPs Jump Ship to the Shinde Camp

The alliance meeting’s failure follows a devastating blow to Thackeray’s faction last week, when six of his MPs officially joined the Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena group. The departing MPs include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Rumors suggest that even more lawmakers might change sides in the near future. This is not the first time Thackeray has dealt with a major mutiny; in 2022, a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde split the original Shiv Sena in two and toppled Thackeray’s government. This latest wave of defections serves as a grim reminder that the internal issues within his faction are far from over.