13 Year Old Girl Sold to Hotel Owner, Raped by 30 Men For Over 5 Days in Rajasthan, 10 Arrested

A 13 year old schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted by nearly 30 men across five days in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar which has sparked widespread public outrage. A case about the allegedly sexual exploitation of a Class student in Sriganganagar has now resulted in multiple arrests and an extensive police investigation after the matter came to light on Saturday. This incident of sexual assault are said to have happened in a few hotels around the city. As per the FIR that was lodged by the police, the survivor’s ordeal kicked off after she went missing from her home. After that, she was later sold to a hotel owner, by a rickshaw puller.

13 Year Old Girl Sold to Hotel Owner, Raped by 30 Men

As per police, the minor, a resident of a village close to Sriganganagar, had gone to Srivijaynagar on June 18 to meet a friend. RPS Kailashdan Detha, in charge of the Women’s Harassment Cases Cell and the investigating officer, said the girl arrived in Sriganganagar at about 10:30 pm and asked an e- rickshaw driver, identified as Rambabu, to drop her at home.

Police say that instead of taking her back, the driver drove her to Hotel Joy Inn. Investigators also claim that later she was shifted from one hotel to another, and during the next few days she faced repeated sexual exploitation, again and again.

How Police Arrested Hotel Owners?



Police initially thought the evidence was connected to three hotels during the probe, but later they figured out there is a fourth one also, called Dream and it is near Birbal Chowk. Now officials are going through the paperwork and records of all four hotels, step by step.

The girl was rescued from Hotel Joy Inn on June 22 after her family filed a missing complaint. On the basis of her statement, police have already arrested 10 people so far, and they are also looking for others who might have played a part.

Among the arrested are hotel owner Mayank Sain, hotel manager Hardeep Nath, Sachin, e rickshaw driver Ram Babu, Mukesh Nath, Lalband Singla, Deepak from Hanumangarh, and Tarun from Sri Ganganagar. Some of the accused are still in police custody while others have been sent for judicial custody.

Police said out of these 10, five are allegedly involved directly in the sexual assault case. One hotel has been sealed and investigators are studying the involvement of other hotel owners and staff as well.

Officials added that hotel records, rental papers and other proof are being checked, and strict legal action will be taken if any more people are found connected, even if it is indirect.

Protest Erupts Across City

This case has widespread anger in Sri Ganganagar. On Saturday the District Congress Committee staged a protest outside the Ganganagar Traders Association building, where party workers went ahead and raised loud slogans against the police and the hotel operators they said were allegedly connected to the whole case.

District Congress President and Srikaranpur MLA Rupinder Singh Kunnar took part too, and he demanded strict action against each and every person found responsible.

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