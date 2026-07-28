Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

A shocking video from Bihar’s Nalanda district is going viral on social media which shows a man allegedly dragging his girlfriend along the road with a moving motorcycle. The incident came after she supposedly asked him to marry her. In the clip, the woman is reported to have clung to the bike, but the accused sped away anyway. According to reports, she was dragged for close to 100 metres. This incident is said to have taken place in Rajgir when a heated argument about marriage turned violent. Police say the accused has been booked after the woman filed a complaint. Police said the investigation is still going on.

Marriage Dispute Led to Shocking Bike Dragging Incident

The accused works as an Amin, a land survey official, in Nardiganj, Nawada district. According to police, the couple had been in a relationship for several years. A few days back, the man went to Rajgir to meet his girlfriend, where she reportedly asked him that he should marry her. The chat soon turned into an argument between them as the man refused to do so.





Police say after this, the man started his motorcycle and tried to run away. When the woman tried to block him, he allegedly increased speed instead of stopping and then dragged her along the road.

In the video, she can be heard screaming for help after being dragged for almost 100 metres, yet the accused allegedly did not stop at all. The crowd insteadly run to help her.

Her only “fault” was basically insisting on marriage after staying together in a relationship with him for five years. After they rode some distance, the motorcycle reportedly lost balance and both ended up falling.

The argument continued at the spot as local residents gathered around them.

Accused Claimed Woman Was His Wife After Crowd Caught Him

After a short distance, the motorcycle lost its balance, and the accused ended up falling on the road. Some people who were nearby rushed to the spot, caught him, and allegedly beat him up.

Later, to escape from the angry crowd, the accused reportedly said the woman was his wife, and he also told everyone it was only a “domestic dispute.”

Rajgir Station House Officer Abhijeet Kumar said that the whole incident seems connected to a marriage dispute.

Police have also confirmed that the accused is currently working as an Amin (land survey official) within a government department. The woman, meanwhile, has filed a written complaint at the Nardiganj Police Station in Nawada and the investigation is still underway.

Also Read: Watch: Drunk Man Repeatedly Beats Police Officer With Stick in Kalyan, Arrested