LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

A viral video from Bihar's Nalanda district shows a man allegedly dragging his girlfriend along the road with a moving motorcycle after she asked him to marry her. The accused, a government employee, has been booked after the woman filed a police complaint. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, and the police are investigating the case.

Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her. Photo: Video Grab
Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 09:05 IST

A shocking video from Bihar’s Nalanda district is going viral on social media which shows a man allegedly dragging his girlfriend along the road with a moving motorcycle. The incident came after she supposedly asked him to marry her. In the clip, the woman is reported to have clung to the bike, but the accused sped away anyway. According to reports, she was dragged for close to 100 metres. This incident is said to have taken place in Rajgir when a heated argument about marriage turned violent. Police say the accused has been booked after the woman filed a complaint. Police said the investigation is still going on. 

Marriage Dispute Led to Shocking Bike Dragging Incident

The accused works as an Amin, a land survey official, in Nardiganj, Nawada district. According to police, the couple had been in a relationship for several years. A few days back, the man went to Rajgir to meet his girlfriend, where she reportedly asked him that he should marry her. The chat soon turned into an argument between them as the man refused to do so. 

You Might Be Interested In

Police say after this, the man started his motorcycle and tried to run away. When the woman tried to block him, he allegedly increased speed instead of stopping and then dragged her along the road. 

In the video, she can be heard screaming for help after being dragged for almost 100 metres, yet the accused allegedly did not stop at all. The crowd insteadly run to help her. 

Her only “fault” was basically insisting on marriage after staying together in a relationship with him for five years. After they rode some distance, the motorcycle reportedly lost balance and both ended up falling. 

The argument continued at the spot as local residents gathered around them.

Accused Claimed Woman Was His Wife After Crowd Caught Him 

After a short distance, the motorcycle lost its balance, and the accused ended up falling on the road. Some people who were nearby rushed to the spot, caught him, and allegedly beat him up.

Later, to escape from the angry crowd, the accused reportedly said the woman was his wife, and he also told everyone it was only a “domestic dispute.”

Rajgir Station House Officer Abhijeet Kumar said that the whole incident seems connected to a marriage dispute. 

Police have also confirmed that the accused is currently working as an Amin (land survey official) within a government department. The woman, meanwhile, has filed a written complaint at the Nardiganj Police Station in Nawada and the investigation is still underway.

Also Read: Watch: Drunk Man Repeatedly Beats Police Officer With Stick in Kalyan, Arrested 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-3viral news

RELATED News

Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar

Watch: Drunk Man Repeatedly Beats Police Officer With Stick in Kalyan, Arrested

What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters?

‘Getting Beaten, Family Being Abused’: Delhi Police ASI Writes Open Letter to Commissioner Over On-Duty Threats

‘Whale Vomit’ Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Maharashtra: What Is Ambergris and Why Is It Worth Crores?

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Gains Despite Asian Market Weakness and Falling Crude Prices

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Included Amid Fitness Doubts | Washington Sundar Ruled Out

At Least 10 Killed In PoK As Rangers Open Fire: What Led To Deadly Clashes During Polling?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold? — Latest CWG 2026 Standings

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

What Drove Three Rajkot Family Members To Consume Poison? Here’s What Happened

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Results: Sarvesh Kushare Creates History, Sharmila Dhankar Wins Gold As India Bags Six Medals

Football Transfer News: John Stones Nears Inter Milan Move As Italian Club Agrees Personal Terms – Report

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Srihari Nataraj to Nirupama Devi, Check All Indians in Action On July 28 | Complete Schedule for Day 6 Timings, Medal Events and More

Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her
Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her
Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her
Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her

QUICK LINKS