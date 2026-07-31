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Home > India News > ‘Don’t Kill Me, I’ll Give You the Child…’: Businessman Plotted Lover’s Husband’s Murder After 10-Year Affair

‘Don’t Kill Me, I’ll Give You the Child…’: Businessman Plotted Lover’s Husband’s Murder After 10-Year Affair

Jharkhand Police claim the murder of Deepak Kujur was linked to a 10-year affair and an alleged dispute over a child. Three accused have been arrested, while one suspect remains absconding.

Businessman Plotted Lover's Husband's Murder After 10-Year Affair. Photo: Canva
Businessman Plotted Lover's Husband's Murder After 10-Year Affair. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 10:18 IST

Jharkhand Police have claimed that they’ve solved the murder of Deepak Kujur which was connected to a 10-year affair. They also claim there was an alleged child born during the relationship and that there was even a plan to get the child back. As per the police, a businessman allegedly paid shooters to kill the woman’s husband. Right now three accused have been arrested, but one suspect is still on the run.

How Did Police Link the Murder to a 10-Year Affair? 

According to the police, Deepak Kujur was shot dead on July 19 in the Badhgarh police station area, of Garhwa district. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was then formed to crack the blind murder case. 
During the investigation, police alleged that Matin Akhtar alias Munna Khan, a wealthy eyewear businessman from Palamu, had been in a relationship for nearly 10 years with a tribal woman who worked at his optical shop.

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Police claim the two had a physical relationship and the woman became pregnant. But during her pregnancy, her family arranged her marriage to Deepak Kujur, a resident of Simdega. The child was born four months after the marriage. 
Investigators allege that the businessman believed the child was his, and he became determined to get the child back by eliminating the woman’s husband. 

How Did the Alleged Murder Plot Unfold? 

According to the police, Deepak Kujur was shot dead on 19 July in the Badhgarh police station area of Garhwa. As per the investigation, the murder was first planned in Simdega, but it could not be carried out. 
On July 19, when Deepak was coming back to Simdega on a motorcycle from his in laws house in Ramkanda. four assailants allegedly intercepted him near the Salo forest on the Bhandaria-Badhgarh road and then shot him a number of times.

Police also said that just moments before he was killed, Deepak begged the attackers, saying “Please don’t kill me , I will give you the child.” But even after that request the assailants allegedly shot him dead right at the spot.

Garhwa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that three accused persons have already been nabbed, while one suspect is still missing and absconding. The police claim they have recovered two country made pistols, 18 live cartridges, a Scorpio SUV, and the motorcycle which is said to have been used in the crime. 

Also Read: Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest 

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‘Don’t Kill Me, I’ll Give You the Child…’: Businessman Plotted Lover’s Husband’s Murder After 10-Year Affair
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-3india newsJharkhand news

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‘Don’t Kill Me, I’ll Give You the Child…’: Businessman Plotted Lover’s Husband’s Murder After 10-Year Affair
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‘Don’t Kill Me, I’ll Give You the Child…’: Businessman Plotted Lover’s Husband’s Murder After 10-Year Affair
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