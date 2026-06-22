Female Wrestler Sets Herself on Fire at Bijnor Police Station After Soldier Boyfriend Refuses to Marry, Files Rape Case

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a woman wrestler allegedly set herself on fire inside a police station Sunday night. It happened after a messy dispute, with her soldier boyfriend who he had promised marriage, then women also mention of a rape case. The incident has left her in critical condition and has raised concerns. This incident took place around 10:45 pm when the wrestler surrounded by fire called out for help and ran in panic. The fire then spread toward the curtains in the room which caused chaos at the police station. Police personnel present at the spot quickly put out the fire and took her to the district hospital.

Female Wrestler Sets Herself on Fire

Early police investigation indicates that a 25-year-old wrestler, who holds an MSc degree, met Saurabh, an Army soldier hailing from Bijnor at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, roughly three years ago. Later, their friendship kind of turned into a romance. She said that he promised to marry her then somehow withdrew later and when that happened she also decided to file a sexual assault complaint against him. Doctors gave her first aid soon after she arrived but her condition was serious, so she was then shifted to Meerut for more treatment. The doctors also report that she suffered burns covering around 60 percent of her body.

Accused Soldier Obtained Stay on Arrest From Court

However, the accused soldier obtained a stay on arrest from the court which is making it difficult for the police to take any further action. The situation forced the woman to take this drastic step by coming to the police station with a bottle filled with petrol in her hand. Later, reportedly set herself on fire in front of the police personnel. Further investigation into the matter is still going on.

Also Read: Why An Indian Man In US Was Forced To Remove Ganesha Idol From His Home

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