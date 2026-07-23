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Home > India News > Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

A wedding procession in Odisha's Dhenkanal district ended in tragedy after an SUV carrying baraatis fell into a pond. Five people died, while two others survived. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Five people died after an SUV carrying a wedding procession fell into a pond in Odisha. Photo: Video Grab
Five people died after an SUV carrying a wedding procession fell into a pond in Odisha. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 13:04 IST

In Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, a wedding celebration turned into something truly grim after a Mahindra XUV that had members of the wedding procession lost control and then fell into a pond late at night. It happened after the groom was travelling from Bangursingh village to Indupur village for the marriage. Five people died from drowning, while two others were able to get out and escape safely. What started as a colorful, happy get-together suddenly became a heartbreaking episode that nobody could forget.

What Really Happened? 

According to officials, Abhishek Sahu from Bangursingh village was on his way to marry Rohit Kumar Prusti daughter in Indupur village. Several vehicles were part of the wedding caravan when one of the SUVs reportedly lost control near a sharp turn in the dark and slid into a nearby pond. 

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Five people drowned after being trapped inside the vehicle. Two other passengers managed to get out safely.

How Villagers Pull SUV Out of Pond

The five victims have been identified as Ram Sahu (25), Avinash Sahu (26), Rakesh Kumar Sahu (25), Chandrakant Swain (27) and Abhijeet Sahu, the groom’s cousin from his maternal aunt’s family. 

After the mishap local villagers rushed in to help and managed to pull the SUV out of the pond. Later, police from Dhenkanal Sadar police station reached the spot, and they sent the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for post mortem.

 “The baraatis were travelling from Bangursingh to Indupur. There is a pond near a bend at Chhatia where the car plunged into the water. When we reached the spot, we found the vehicle submerged. Four or five of us entered the pond and tried to rescue the passengers, but we could not save them. By the time more villagers arrived, it was too late. Five people lost their lives,” one of the eyewitnesses said. 

He further added, “Two people somehow managed to get out, but the remaining five could not escape because the doors got locked, leading to their deaths.” 

Police have launched an investigation to know the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read: Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus 

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Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed
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Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed

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Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed
Wedding Celebration Ends in Tragedy as Car Carrying Guests Plunges Into Pond, Five Killed
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