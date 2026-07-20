Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder

The deaths of a newlywed couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor have shocked everyone in the district after they were found hanging from a tree in a forest. Satvinder Singh and his three-month-pregnant wife, Amandeep Kaur had left home together to get a mobile phone repaired, but they never returned. The couple had been married for about six months. They were both found dead on July 17. While police are investigating the case, the family has alleged that the couple was murdered and their deaths were made to look like a suicide.

What Happened After Couple Left to Repair a Mobile Phone?

Amandeep Kaur had been staying at her parents’ home in Bijnor for around 15 days. On July 15, her husband, Satvinder Singh, came to bring her back.

The next day, the couple left on a motorcycle and told their family that they were going to Kotdwar to get Satvinder’s phone repaired.

Before leaving, Satvinder asked his father to transfer Rs 3,000 through Paytm to cover the repair cost. However, when the couple did not return by evening and even their phones were switched off the family filed a missing persons complaint with the police.

After the day, a local resident found the couple’s motorcycle abandoned by the roadside with the key still on it. Satvinder’s wife’s handbag was also hanging on it.

After the family informed the police, a search was launched in the nearby forest. At around 1 am, police found the bodies of the couple hanging from a tree.

Investigators also recovered their damaged mobile phone from the spot.

Why Does the Family Suspect Murder?

The family said the couple was murdered and that the scene was made to look like a suicide. They claimed both victims’ hands were tied and the tree branch from which thet were found hanging was too weak and too low to carry two bodies for suicide.

They also raised serious questions about the position of the bodies.

The family further alleged that Amandeep was gang raped before being killed. They claimed that she had injuries on her private parts; meanwhile, Satvinder’s body had multiple serious injury marks. They said the couple’s jewellery, cash, and other belongings were still at the spot so this automatically ruled out the option of robbery.

On Saturday, the bodies were taken to the Community Health Centre in Naugaon for post-mortem examination.

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