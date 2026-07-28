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Home > India News > Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar

Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar

A five-year-old boy in Bihar had a miraculous escape after a king cobra wrapped itself around his neck while he slept for nearly an hour. The snake eventually slithered away without harming the child, and the viral video has left social media stunned.

King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy's Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar. Photo: Video Grab
King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy's Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 09:54 IST

A frightening incident happened on Monday morning in Budhua Chak village, in Bihar’s Barh subdivision. A five-year-old boy was asleep when a nearly four-foot-long king cobra wrapped around his neck. The snake stayed very close to his face, with the hood raised for almost an hour. Luckily, the boy didn’t move at all while he was sleeping which didn’t anger the cobra and then bite him. When he finally woke up, the cobra slowly eased off his neck, then quietly slipped out of the room. After that, his family, and even the villagers nearby felt relieved that it did not lead to a mishap. 

What Really Happened

As per reports, Sharatha, daughter of Ram Murti Mahto from Budhua Chak village, had apparently come back to her parents’ place from Bahadurpur in Harnaut along with her five-year-old son. Then on Monday morning she opened her eyes and boom, a terrifying scene was waiting. A big king cobra had crawled right onto the boy’s chest, and it was all wrapped around his neck, with its hood up near her son’s face.

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She got scared so fast she started shouting for help at once. Her people and some nearby villagers rushed into the room. Everyone went still when they saw the cobra resting there on the child’s neck. No one dared to approach, and nobody tried to remove it either, because they all felt that even one tiny movement could make the snake angry.

So for almost an hour, the cobra stayed around the neck with the hood still raised, and the family kept praying, hoping for the child’s safety until it finally was brought under control. 

Did Snake Bite 5-Year-Old Child? 

When the child finally woke up and saw the crowd around him, he sort of cried right away and tried to get to his mother. The moment he shifted, the king cobra slowly slid off his neck, didn’t hurt him and just quietly made its way out of the room.

The relieved mother hugged her son immediately once the snake was gone. 

Since then, a video of the frightening episode has gone viral on social media where people on social media are calling it a miracle, saying the child was really lucky.

Also Read: Watch: Bihar Man Drags Girlfriend Along Road on Moving Bike After She Asks Him to Marry Her 

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Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar
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Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar

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Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar
Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar
Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar
Watch: King Cobra Wraps Around Sleeping 5-Year-Old Boy’s Neck for Nearly an Hour in Bihar

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