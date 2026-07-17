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Home > India News > Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces

Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a crocodile attacked him and dragged him into the Ghaghra River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Despite his uncle's rescue attempt and a search operation by police and forest officials, the boy's body was recovered hours later. A video related to the incident has also surfaced.

Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP's Bahraich. Photo: Canva
Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP's Bahraich. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 14:52 IST

A tragic incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich which shocked residents of the district. A 12-year-old boy died after a crocodile attacked him dangerously. Then dragged him into the Ghaghra River while his uncle tried desperately to save him. In a viral video, a crocodile can be seen taking the boy into the river. People witnessed how the crocodile threw and then slammed him into the water. The boy’s body was recovered several hours later after a search operation. The incident has sparked concerns among people staying there as crocodile attacks can happen to anyone in the area. 

12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Crocodile Attack, Video Surfaces 

The incident happened on Tuesday when the 12-year-old boy went with his uncle, Udayraj Singh, to their farmland near the Ghaghra River. 

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The boy and his uncle both went to the riverbank to work on their agricultural field. A crocodile was hiding nearby at that time and suddenly attacked him. 

It happened so suddenly that nobody could understand how to save him. After hearing the screams of the boy, his uncle rushed to save him. He even tried to pull him away from the crocodile but failed. 

However, the reptile was so strong that human force could not work in front of him. He then dragged the boy into the river before disappearing underwater. 

Search Operation Ends, Body Recovered Hours Later After Crocodile Attack 

After the news of the crocodile attack spread, villagers gathered at the spot. Police and the Bahraich Forest Division team started a search operation to find the boy. 

They even used nets to search the river but could not find him at first. 

The boy’s body was recovered later in the evening. 

The incident has left people living near the Ghaghra River scared, as crocodile attacks have been reported in the area before.

Also Read: Hyderabad School ‘Kalma’ Row: NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt, Seeks Response 

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Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces
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Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces

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Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces

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Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces
Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces
Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces
Crocodile Drags 12-Year-Old Boy Into River in UP’s Bahraich, Body Found Hours Later; Video Surfaces

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