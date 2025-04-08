Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Begins First Official Visit to India

Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit on Tuesday. He was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi.

A Milestone in India-UAE Ties

Upon his arrival at the Palam Airport, the Crown Prince of Dubai was received by senior Indian leaders and accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. He also witnessed a musical performance upon his arrival.

In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said that the Crown Prince’s visit marked a significant milestone in the India-UAE relationship. He wrote on X, “Dubai to Delhi! A significant milestone in India-UAE relations. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

@HamdanMohammed arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit. Welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of honour & received by MoS @TheSureshGopi at the airport.”

High-Level Meetings and Strategic Agenda

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is visiting India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks his first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several key ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of the India-UAE partnership and their expanding strategic scope, the MEA said in a statement.

On April 8, Prime Minister Modi will host a working lunch in honour of His Highness, providing a platform for high-level discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, stated the press release.

Meeting with Indian Leadership

In addition to his engagement with the prime minister, the Crown Prince will hold separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Following engagements in the capital, he will visit Mumbai and participate in a business roundtable involving top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

The roundtable will explore opportunities for increased trade and investment in both traditional sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as emerging fields like fintech, innovation, and sustainability.

The interaction is aimed at further accelerating economic cooperation and shaping a forward-looking commercial partnership between the two nations.

Strengthening People-to-People Ties

Dubai has long served as a vital hub in India’s commercial and cultural exchanges with the UAE. The strong people-to-people ties are underpinned by the large Indian diaspora in the Emirates – estimated at 4.3 million – with a significant majority residing in Dubai. The visit is expected to add new momentum to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further enhance India’s institutional and grassroots-level ties with Dubai.

Formal diplomatic relations between India and the UAE were established in 1972. Since Prime Minister Modi’s landmark visit in 2015, the first by an Indian PM in over three decades, bilateral engagement has grown significantly.

The UAE hosts India’s largest overseas community, whose contributions are deeply respected and continue to strengthen the enduring bond between the two nations.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)