CRPF DG Aneesh Dayal Arrives in Manipur as Tensions Escalate

CRPF DG Aneesh Dayal has arrived in Manipur to assess the situation and assist in restoring peace amid ongoing violent protests and unrest. This follows escalating violence triggered by the killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district, allegedly by militants.

The violence intensified on Saturday night, with mobs attacking the homes of state ministers and legislators. In response to the killings, demonstrators targeted the residences of key political figures, including Public Works Department Minister Govindas Konthoujam, BJP MLAs Y. Radheshyam and Paonam Brojen. Additionally, Congress MLA Th. Lokeshwar’s residence and other political leaders’ homes were also attacked during the unrest.

