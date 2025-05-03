CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

India has ramped up measures targeting Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been dismissed for allegedly hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national and allowing her to stay in India beyond her visa’s expiry date. The jawan, identified as Munir Ahmed from the 41 Battalion, was found to be in breach of service rules and national security protocols.

Breach of Conduct Sparks Immediate Action

The CRPF stated that Munir Ahmed’s dismissal was immediate, following a serious internal review.

“In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” the force said.

This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with national security agencies operating under strict directives following recent terror-related incidents.

Diplomatic Fallout After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has ramped up measures targeting Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

In response, the government has paused the Indus Water Treaty and shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced several decisions following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23.

Tightening of Visa and Diplomatic Norms

Misri declared that Pakistani citizens would no longer be eligible to travel to India using SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. He also confirmed that all previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals were now cancelled.

Any Pakistani currently in India under this visa category has been ordered to leave within 48 hours.

Additionally, diplomatic staffing at both High Commissions will be reduced significantly. “The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025,” Misri said.

He added that the CCS had evaluated the security landscape and urged all forces to maintain a state of high vigilance.

“The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

