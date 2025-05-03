Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

India has ramped up measures targeting Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National


A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been dismissed for allegedly hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national and allowing her to stay in India beyond her visa’s expiry date. The jawan, identified as Munir Ahmed from the 41 Battalion, was found to be in breach of service rules and national security protocols.

Breach of Conduct Sparks Immediate Action

The CRPF stated that Munir Ahmed’s dismissal was immediate, following a serious internal review.

“In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” the force said.

This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with national security agencies operating under strict directives following recent terror-related incidents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Diplomatic Fallout After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has ramped up measures targeting Pakistan, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

In response, the government has paused the Indus Water Treaty and shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced several decisions following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23.

Tightening of Visa and Diplomatic Norms

Misri declared that Pakistani citizens would no longer be eligible to travel to India using SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. He also confirmed that all previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals were now cancelled.

Any Pakistani currently in India under this visa category has been ordered to leave within 48 hours.

Additionally, diplomatic staffing at both High Commissions will be reduced significantly. “The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025,” Misri said.

He added that the CCS had evaluated the security landscape and urged all forces to maintain a state of high vigilance.

“The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

 

Filed under

crpf Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

India terminates Dr Krish

Government Removes Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian From Indian IMF Executive Director’s Role
newsx

Rashid Khan Reveals His Secret To Taking Stunning High Catches: ‘I Love…’
newsx

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar
newsx

CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National
From General Zia-ul-Haq t

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated...
newsx

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Government Removes Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian From Indian IMF Executive Director’s Role

Government Removes Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian From Indian IMF Executive Director’s Role

Rashid Khan Reveals His Secret To Taking Stunning High Catches: ‘I Love…’

Rashid Khan Reveals His Secret To Taking Stunning High Catches: ‘I Love…’

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated On Kashmir

From Zia’s Islamisation To Asim Munir’s Provocations: How Pakistan’s Army Chiefs Differ, Yet Stay Fixated...

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Rail Services from Pune, Chennai, Calls It A ‘Big Success’

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media