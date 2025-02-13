Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
CRPF Jawan Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Eight Before Committing Suicide In Manipur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur opened fire on his colleagues, killing two and injuring eight others, before taking his own life.

CRPF Jawan Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Eight Before Committing Suicide In Manipur


A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur opened fire on his colleagues, killing two and injuring eight others, before taking his own life. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 8 pm at the CRPF camp in Lamsang, located in the Imphal West district.

Details of the Incident

The jawan, identified as a member of the F-120 company of the central para-military force, reportedly turned his service weapon on his colleagues in an apparent act of fratricide. Following the attack, he died by suicide using the same weapon. Senior Manipur Police officers and CRPF officials have since rushed to the site to assess the situation.

The eight injured personnel were immediately transported to a hospital in Imphal for medical treatment. Authorities are closely monitoring their condition while investigations into the motive behind the attack are ongoing.

Police Statement on the Incident

Manipur Police confirmed the attack in an official statement, describing it as a “suspected case of fratricide.” “In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing two of his own colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others,” the statement read.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the violent episode. Preliminary reports indicate that tensions within the camp or personal grievances may have played a role, but no official confirmation has been provided. Security officials are conducting inquiries and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

Growing Concern Over Fratricide Cases

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding mental health issues and stress among paramilitary personnel. Similar cases have been reported in the past, raising calls for enhanced counseling services and stress management programs within the armed forces.

As investigations continue, officials are expected to provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Read More : 'BJP's Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur': Rahul Gandhi On President's Rule In Manipur

Filed under

Manipur Unrest

