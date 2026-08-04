CRPF Personnel Kills Two Colleagues, Injures Another Before Ending Life at Katimari Camp

A CRPF personnel allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues, injured another, and later died by suicide inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Katimari on Tuesday morning.

According to initial information, ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram of Andhra Pradesh was on main gate duty at the 34 Battalion CRPF camp when he was reportedly found without his assigned service weapon. He later took an INSAS rifle from the Guard Room and moved towards the rear side of the Quarter Guard.

There, he allegedly opened fire on Head Constable (HV/GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel, who died from his injuries. He then fired at SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, who had arrived at the camp for document verification. The officer also died on the spot.

The accused later shot ASI/Mane Govind Sripul of B/171 Battalion, leaving him injured.

Following the shooting, Ballani Premabaram entered the B/171 barrack and allegedly shot himself. He died at the scene.

The injured ASI was immediately rushed to Dew Care Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel, and ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, the alleged shooter.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be established. Security officials have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the firing.