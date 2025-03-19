CSK Fans, Get Ready! IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Tickets: Online Booking Starts March 19 – Check Prices & Details

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 tickets go on sale from March 19 at 10:15 AM. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be played on March 23. Prices start from ₹1,700. Book online now!

Cricket fever is set to peak as the much-anticipated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Known as the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL, this high-voltage encounter between the two most successful teams in IPL history—each boasting five titles—will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Sale Details & Booking Methods

CSK has officially announced that online ticket sales for the match will begin on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Fans can book their tickets through two platforms:

Official Chennai Super Kings Website: chennaisuperkings.com District App by Zomato: An event and activity guide application

Additionally, fans who sign up on the CSK official website will gain access to exclusive content and quiz contests, offering them a chance to win free match tickets for home games.

CSK vs MI Ticket Prices:

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket pricing for the CSK vs MI match at Chepauk:

C/D/E Lower Stand – ₹1,700

– ₹1,700 I/J/K Upper Stand – ₹2,500

– ₹2,500 C/D/E Upper Stand – ₹3,500

– ₹3,500 I/J/K Lower Stand – ₹4,000

– ₹4,000 KMK Terrace – ₹7,500

Box tickets, as per tradition, are not available for public sale and are reserved separately.

IPL 2025 Schedule & Opening Match

The CSK vs MI game will be the second match of IPL 2025. The opening match of the season will witness defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With 13 Indian cities hosting IPL 2025 matches, the tournament will conclude with the grand final in Kolkata on May 25, 2025.

The countdown to IPL 2025 has officially begun, and fans are eagerly awaiting the electrifying battle between CSK and MI at Chepauk!

