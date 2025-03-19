Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • CSK Fans, Get Ready! IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Tickets: Online Booking Starts March 19 – Check Prices & Details

CSK Fans, Get Ready! IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Tickets: Online Booking Starts March 19 – Check Prices & Details

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 tickets go on sale from March 19 at 10:15 AM. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be played on March 23. Prices start from ₹1,700. Book online now!

CSK Fans, Get Ready! IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Tickets: Online Booking Starts March 19 – Check Prices & Details


Cricket fever is set to peak as the much-anticipated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Known as the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL, this high-voltage encounter between the two most successful teams in IPL history—each boasting five titles—will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Sale Details & Booking Methods

CSK has officially announced that online ticket sales for the match will begin on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Fans can book their tickets through two platforms:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Official Chennai Super Kings Website: chennaisuperkings.com
  2. District App by Zomato: An event and activity guide application

Additionally, fans who sign up on the CSK official website will gain access to exclusive content and quiz contests, offering them a chance to win free match tickets for home games.

CSK vs MI Ticket Prices:

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket pricing for the CSK vs MI match at Chepauk:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • C/D/E Lower Stand – ₹1,700
  • I/J/K Upper Stand – ₹2,500
  • C/D/E Upper Stand – ₹3,500
  • I/J/K Lower Stand – ₹4,000
  • KMK Terrace – ₹7,500

Box tickets, as per tradition, are not available for public sale and are reserved separately.

IPL 2025 Schedule & Opening Match

The CSK vs MI game will be the second match of IPL 2025. The opening match of the season will witness defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With 13 Indian cities hosting IPL 2025 matches, the tournament will conclude with the grand final in Kolkata on May 25, 2025.

The countdown to IPL 2025 has officially begun, and fans are eagerly awaiting the electrifying battle between CSK and MI at Chepauk!

ALSO READ: Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025

Filed under

Chennai vs Mumbai match tickets CSK vs MI tickets IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Chepauk stadium tickets IPL 2025 ticket booking

A gruesome murder case ha

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum
India’s February Trade

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25
newsx

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?
newsx

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration
In a heartwarming message

Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25

India’s February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul Lauds Initiative

SC Judges To Visit Manipur Relief Camps For Legal And Humanitarian Support, Fomer Judge Sanjay...

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips