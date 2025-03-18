Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • Curfew Imposed In Several Areas Of Nagpur Following Violent Clashes In Mahal

Curfew Imposed In Several Areas Of Nagpur Following Violent Clashes In Mahal

Nagpur remains on edge after violent clashes in Mahal spiraled into widespread unrest, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in multiple areas. With reports of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting, police have launched a crackdown to restore order.

Curfew Imposed In Several Areas Of Nagpur Following Violent Clashes In Mahal

Curfew imposed in Nagpur after violent clashes in Mahal led to arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting. Police urge calm as tensions rise.


Authorities have imposed a curfew in several areas of Nagpur city following violent clashes that resulted in arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting. The curfew has been enforced in the police station limits of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar. This measure will remain in effect until further notice, according to Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Violence Erupts in Hansapuri After Clashes in Mahal

Tensions escalated in Nagpur’s Hansapuri area after unidentified individuals wreaked havoc, vandalizing shops, torching vehicles, and pelting stones. This outbreak followed an earlier confrontation between two groups in the Mahal area, which had already heightened unrest in the city.

Eyewitnesses recounted the terror caused by a masked group that stormed Hansapuri. “A team arrived with their faces covered with scarves. They carried sharp weapons, stickers, and bottles. They started creating chaos, vandalizing shops, and pelting stones. They also set vehicles on fire,” one witness stated.

Another local resident confirmed the destruction. “They damaged shops and burned 8-10 vehicles,” he added.

Political Leaders Call for Calm in Nagpur

Condemning the violence, Congress MP Shyamkumar Barve urged both communities to maintain peace and resist being drawn into communal discord. “Nagpur has never witnessed a Hindu-Muslim clash. I appeal to both communities to stay calm. Attempts are being made to divert attention from key issues through such incidents,” he said while speaking in Delhi.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal reassured residents that the situation had been brought under control. “The situation is peaceful now. A photo was burned, which led to people gathering. We requested them to disperse and took action accordingly. Some individuals even approached my office. We informed them that an FIR had been lodged based on the names they provided, and strict action would follow,” he stated.

Authorities Take Action Against Nagpur Violence Culprits

Providing further details, Singal outlined the sequence of events. “The incident took place around 8-8:30 p.m. While reports of torched vehicles surfaced, only two have been confirmed so far. There was stone-pelting, and police are conducting combing operations to identify and arrest those involved. Section 144 has been imposed, and residents are advised not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their own hands. Rumors should not be believed. Except for the affected area, the rest of the city remains peaceful,” he added.

The violence initially erupted in Mahal after a dispute between two groups, leading to large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson. A mob of nearly 1,000 people clashed, resulting in injuries to several police personnel and damage to multiple vehicles and homes.

In response, Nagpur Police have issued prohibitory orders across the city and detained over 20 individuals. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and video clips to identify the perpetrators, and an FIR is being registered against those responsible. Police have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation.

