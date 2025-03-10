Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  Cute Moment, Anushka Sharma Hugs Rohit Sharma After Clinching Victory

Cute Moment, Anushka Sharma Hugs Rohit Sharma After Clinching Victory

Team India emerged victorious in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, delivering a much-needed redemption after their heart-wrenching defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Cute Moment, Anushka Sharma Hugs Rohit Sharma After Clinching Victory


Team India emerged victorious in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, delivering a much-needed redemption after their heart-wrenching defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Although the elusive 50-over World Cup title remains absent from Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record, his leadership saw India clinch its third Champions Trophy, making him only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles. This triumph in Dubai was a significant moment for Indian cricket, with celebrations unfolding across the team.

Anushka Hugs Rohit Sharma

Amid the celebrations, a heartwarming moment was shared between Rohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma, wife of cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Anushka walked up to Rohit after the victory, giving him a warm hug and congratulating him on leading the team to the prestigious title. The exchange was a symbol of camaraderie and mutual respect between the two, adding a personal touch to the historic win.

Earlier in the day, Kohli and Anushka also had a brief but joyful celebratory moment on the stairs before heading down to join the rest of the team on the field. Their visible bond throughout the tournament showed how they both stood by the Indian team’s journey, with Anushka being a constant source of support during India’s campaign. The couple shared multiple affectionate moments during the tournament, including flying kisses and hugs, which were a testament to their strong bond and shared pride in the team’s success.

This victory marked India’s fourth consecutive appearance in an ICC final in just under two years, further cementing their position as a cricket powerhouse. Rohit Sharma’s side secured their second consecutive ICC title after their T20 World Cup win in 2024. This triumph also brought up the milestone of Kohli’s fourth ICC title, alongside Rohit, making them the most successful Indian cricketers in ICC tournaments, behind the legendary MS Dhoni.

Rohit’s brilliant knock of 76 runs set the tone for India’s chase of 252, with contributions from Shreyas Iyer (48) and K.L. Rahul (34*), guiding India to victory with an over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also played vital roles in getting India closer to the target during the tense final overs.

Post-match, Virat Kohli shared his excitement, stating that India has a squad that is capable of dominating world cricket for the next eight years, reinforcing their belief in the long-term potential of the team. With the Champions Trophy now added to their collection, the future looks bright for Indian cricket under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and with key players like Kohli, Rahul, and Iyer continuing to shine on the world stage.

