Cuttack Bridge Collapse: 3 Killed as Under-Construction Slab Falls in Odisha

Emergency services responded promptly, rushing the injured to a local hospital for treatment. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

A construction site in Cuttack turned into a scene of devastation late Saturday night when a slab from an under-construction bridge gave way, killing three individuals and injuring two others.

Officials confirmed the fatalities and said that the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Authorities Respond as Investigation Begins

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate of Cuttack, addressed the media following the incident.

“An unfortunate incident has happened…Five people were injured, of whom three died. The reason behind the incident will be known after investigation,” he said.

BJP MLA Visits Site, Calls for Answers

Prakash Chandra Sethi, BJP MLA representing Cuttack Sadar in the Odisha Assembly, visited the location soon after news of the collapse spread.

“An unfortunate incident has happened…Three people died in the incident…The injured have been admitted to the hospital…The reason behind the incident will be known after the investigation,” Sethi told ANI.

The presence of local leaders has brought attention to the seriousness of the situation, with many demanding a thorough probe.

Unanswered Questions Linger

As officials begin a formal inquiry, the broader questions around construction safety and oversight remain.

There is growing public concern over infrastructure safety following recent mishaps in various parts of the country.

Further updates are awaited as authorities dig deeper into what caused the collapse.

With Inputs From ANI)

