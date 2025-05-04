CWC Calls For Immediate Caste Census And Reservation In Private Institutions

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Friday, 2 May, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the pressing need for a nationwide caste census.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened on Friday, 2 May, under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the pressing need for a nationwide caste census. In a focused meeting, the committee passed a resolution demanding prompt government action on two key issues.

First, the CWC called for the immediate implementation of Article 15(5) of the Constitution. This provision, when enforced, would allow for reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (Dalits), and Scheduled Tribes (Adivasis) in private educational institutions. The committee underlined that equitable access to education cannot be achieved without such steps.

Second, the CWC urged the central government to conduct a caste census without further delay. The resolution noted that bureaucratic hurdles or political hesitations must not be used as excuses to postpone the exercise. The party believes that only a complete and accurate picture of caste demographics can inform effective policy-making and welfare distribution.

The meeting marks a renewed push by the Congress to bring the caste census debate to the forefront of national politics, just months ahead of key state and national elections.

