CWC To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Strategy As Government Agrees To Caste Census

The Congress party is set to hold an important meeting of its top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Friday to discuss the government’s recent announcement on caste-based census. According to party sources, the meeting will take place at 4 PM and will focus on the next steps Congress should take in response to the Centre’s decision.

“This has been our demand for a long time. The government only acted because we kept raising this issue,” said a senior party leader. “Now we want answers on when the caste census will be done, what budget has been allocated, and how the government plans to address the 50% cap on reservations.”

The caste census has become a central political issue in recent months, with Congress leaders pushing hard for its implementation and claiming it as part of their broader agenda for social justice.

Rahul Gandhi: “This is our vision, the first step”

Soon after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided to move forward with the caste enumeration, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called it a win for his party. He described the decision as part of the Congress’s “vision” for a fairer development model.

“We had said in Parliament that we will get the caste census done. And we also said 50% cap on reservation, the artificial wall, will be broken. What happened that, suddenly, Narendra Modi ji, who used to say that there are just four castes, announced the caste census? We fully support this. But we want a timeline and when it will be done. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model for the caste census,” Gandhi said, while speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi.

Telangana Example Cited as a Model

Rahul Gandhi praised the Congress-led government in Telangana for conducting a detailed and transparent caste census. He urged the central government to draw lessons from the southern state’s approach.

Describing it as “detailed and granular” and highlighting the fact that it was conducted in an “open process,” Gandhi said, “We are more than happy to help.” He emphasized that the national census should “follow some of the ideas” from Telangana’s example.

Party Pushes to “Own the Narrative”

Inside the Congress, there is now a push to make sure the public recognizes that the government’s decision was the result of persistent pressure from the party. Leaders believe they must now focus on claiming credit and turning it into a key election issue.

“There is a real concern that in just one announcement, the Prime Minister may have taken away one of our most powerful poll messages,” a party strategist said. “We need to ensure people know it was Congress that pushed this idea into the national conversation.”

Focus on OBC Voters and Social Justice

The demand for a caste census has been a major part of Congress’s strategy to regain support among Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who have drifted away from the party over the years. Since the Mandal Commission era, many OBC communities have moved towards the BJP under Narendra Modi’s leadership.

By reviving the call for caste enumeration, the Congress hopes to reconnect with these voters and re-establish its image as a party committed to social justice.

Gandhi also said the Congress had already proved that it could “pressure the government to do the caste census” and added, “we will show that we can do the same for (Article) 15(5),” referring to the constitutional provision that allows reservation for OBCs in private educational institutions.

