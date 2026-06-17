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Home > India News > ‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said

‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said

Supreme Court of India refused bail to a cyber fraud accused as CJI Surya Kant called cyber criminals “parasites” and stressed harsher action. The remarks come amid rising cyber fraud cases and losses of over Rs 3,000 crore in India.

Supreme Court of India refused bail to a cyber fraud. (Photo: Canva)
Supreme Court of India refused bail to a cyber fraud. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 17:54 IST

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India, made sharp observations on the growing threat of cyber fraud in the country while refusing bail to an accused in an investment scam case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant described cyber criminals as “parasites” who prey on innocent people and siphon off huge amounts of money. The strong remarks came as the top court dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of duping investors through a cyber-enabled fraud scheme.

What did CJI Surya Kant say in the court?

While rejecting the bail plea, CJI Surya Kant did not mince words. He said cyber fraudsters exploit people across states and leave behind a trail of financial destruction.

“You guys are parasites. You take money from investors and dupe them. We have to be harsh on cyber criminals. Society’s interest is only that you are behind bars,” CJI said.

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He further said such crimes are not just localised but affect several states, making the process of investigation and recovery difficult.

The court’s comments come at a time when India is herding a wave of cyber fraud cases. From fake investment schemes, phishing, cryptocurrency scams, and impersonation frauds, cyber criminals keep exploiting the new ways to defraud citizens.

By the end of last year, Indians had lost more than Rs 3,000 crore in digital frauds as per the data submitted before the Court.

What does the new data from NCRB say?

Cybercrime cases went up by close to 63 per cent from 2021 to 2023, recording more than 86,000 cases, as per the National Crime Records Bureau data. Karnataka registered the highest number of cases, followed by Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has also alerted that organised cybercrime gangs are exploiting mule accounts, and encrypted channels to avoid law enforcement.

With its stern blows, the Supreme Court has sent a stern message as cyber fraud remains on the rise across India, offenders would find relief quite difficult.

ALSO READ: Inside NCR Regional Plan 2041: What’s Changing and How It Will Transform Delhi NCR With New Towns And Better Connectivity

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‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said
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‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said

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‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said
‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said
‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said
‘Cyber Criminals Are Parasites’: CJI Surya Kant Slams Online Fraudsters, Rejects Bail Plea- Here’s What He Said

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