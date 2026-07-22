How Class 11 Dropout Supplied Fake Banking Apps To Cybercrime Gangs Across India

An 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, who studied only up to Class 11, has been arrested by Gujarat’s Surat Cyber Crime Cell for allegedly developing fake banking applications and malware-loaded APK files that investigators say were used in cyber fraud operations across India. Police identified the accused as Rohit Virendra Singh Shakya, who was arrested on Monday after investigators linked him to a network supplying customised malicious applications to cybercrime gangs in multiple states.

Reportedly, police claim Rohit started creating the software when he was just 16, using artificial intelligence tools and Telegram to build sophisticated applications capable of infecting mobile phones and stealing sensitive data. During the probe, police allegedly found that cybercrime gangs operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand, along with groups in Haryana and Rajasthan, had been sourcing these applications from him for use in cyber fraud cases.

How a cyber fraud case from Surat uncovered the supplier of the malware

The story of how it all started is that there was a cyber fraud case reported in Surat in May 2026. As per reports, police say that one of the victims got an APK file through WhatsApp which was almost an exact replica of Punjab National Bank’s app, known as “PNB One.”

Within minutes, the victim’s phone was allegedly compromised. Investigators said Rs 5 lakh was transferred from the victim’s Prime Co-operative Bank account to a Union Bank account. As cybercrime officers traced the digital trail, the investigation eventually led them to the alleged developer behind the fake applications.

Cyber fraud software allegedly sold on monthly subscription model

According to reports, a team of Surat Cyber Crime Cell officers and IT experts later raided a hotel in Kanpur, where Rohit was arrested. Police seized his laptop, mobile phone and several other digital devices during the operation.

During questioning, investigators claimed the accused had developed two separate applications for cyber fraud. One was installed on a victim’s mobile phone, while the second acted as an admin application. Using the admin app, cybercriminals could allegedly monitor OTPs, banking details and other sensitive information from the victim’s phone in real time.

Reportedly, police also uncovered what they described as a subscription-based business model. According to investigators, the accused charged Rs 15,000 to deploy the software and another Rs 15,000 every month for continued access and support.

Cyber fraud tools allegedly customised for banks, companies and government services

According to reports, Rohit allegedly designed fake applications based on the demands of his clients. These applications reportedly mimicked those of banks, government departments and major companies, making them appear genuine before being used in cyber fraud attempts.

Police said the fake applications and payment links allegedly copied platforms linked to PNB, SBI, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, BigBasket, American Express and RTO challan services. Investigators believe these tools were supplied to several cybercrime syndicates across the country. Efforts are now underway to identify and arrest others believed to be connected to the wider cyber fraud network.

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