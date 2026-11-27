The Delhi Police Crime Branch has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from an alleged cyber slavery racket operating out of a call centre in Noida. The victims, aged between 19 and 22, were allegedly brought to India over the past four months with promises of well-paying technology jobs but were instead forced to carry out online fraud. Police arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian national in connection with the racket and are searching for two Indian suspects who are believed to be abroad.

The operation was carried out on Thursday after police received an email from a foreign national who claimed that several people were being held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud at the Noida call centre.

दिल्ली पुलिस ने नोएडा में एक बड़े अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल सेंटर का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, यहां इंडोनेशिया के 92 और मलेशिया के 72 नागरिक काम करते मिले, जिन्हें कथित तौर पर बंधक बनाकर जबरन काम कराया जा रहा था। 355 मोबाइल, 168 कंप्यूटर, 26 लैपटॉप और पासपोर्ट बरामद हुए। https://t.co/CAAr8PkrBx — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) November 26, 2026

Noida cyber slavery racket exposed after foreign national’s email

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar said the complainant had arrived in India about a month ago after being promised a technology job. However, after landing in the country, his managers allegedly took away his passport and told him to engage in digital fraud.

“He was told that he had to commit digital fraud and when he protested that he would not engage in such criminal activities, he was abused,” Kumar said.

The complainant also informed police that other foreign nationals were being held captive at the facility in Sector 136, Noida. After receiving information that around 60-65 people were being held hostage, a police team raided the call centre, which allegedly belonged to a company called SKV Infratech. Officers found 164 people from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Noida call centre victims forced to operate fake investment platforms

According to the initial investigation, the victims were provided with phones, laptops, desktop computers and foreign SIM cards to carry out fraudulent activities. Police said the victims had been promised well-paying jobs before being brought to India over the past four months.

Kumar said fraudulent online platforms, websites and APK-based applications, including Zenttrix and Quantvoro, were allegedly used to target victims. The racket’s members reportedly created fake female identities and online profiles to approach people through social media and other communication platforms.

“The fraudsters developed online relationships, gained the confidence of victims and subsequently induced them to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms,” the Joint Commissioner said.

Noida cyber fraud case: Malaysian national arrested, two Indians absconding

Police arrested William alias Tan Guan Wei, a 25-year-old Malaysian national, on Thursday. He was allegedly responsible for bringing men from Malaysia and Indonesia to India. He has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Investigators have also identified two Indian nationals, Sushil and Anil Kumar, as alleged suspects. Both are currently absconding and are believed to be abroad.

Noida rescue operation: MEA contacts Malaysia and Indonesia

Police are now examining whether the rescued foreign nationals and the two absconding Indian suspects are linked to any previously registered cases.

“We are currently trying to see if they (enslaved foreign nationals and the absconding Indian nationals suspected to be involved) are connected with any pre-registered cases,” Kumar said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also contacted the Malaysian and Indonesian governments to facilitate the rescued nationals’ return to their respective countries, the officer added.

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