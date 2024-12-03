Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Cybercrime In Delhi Soars: ₹452 Crore Lost In Six Months Amid Rising Scams

Cybercrime in Delhi saw a 158% rise in 2024, with ₹452 crore lost to scams by June. Sophisticated tactics, including digital wallet fraud, made tracking stolen funds challenging. (READ MORE BELOW)

Cybercrime In Delhi Soars: ₹452 Crore Lost In Six Months Amid Rising Scams

Delhi has seen an alarming surge in cybercrime in 2024, with financial losses climbing to ₹452 crore in the first six months of the year—a staggering 158% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data released by Delhi Police. The number of cybercrime complaints also saw an 11% rise, with 61,525 cases filed by June, compared to 55,267 complaints during the first half of 2023.

Fraudsters are deploying increasingly advanced methods to evade detection and launder stolen money. One common strategy involves dispersing funds across multiple digital wallets, making it challenging for authorities to trace the stolen money. Scammers also withdraw cash from multiple ATMs, adding another layer of complexity to the investigations.

In a disturbing trend, cybercriminals are targeting financially vulnerable individuals, often promising small payments in exchange for access to their bank accounts. These victims, typically from underprivileged backgrounds or lacking financial literacy, unknowingly facilitate money laundering operations.

A Broader Spectrum of Cyber Threats

The scope of cybercrime in the capital has expanded significantly, with police uncovering a range of criminal activities, including:

  • Phishing scams aimed at stealing sensitive information.
  • Digital extortion and hacking of personal and corporate accounts.
  • Identity theft and unauthorized access to financial systems.
  • Cryptocurrency scams, highlighting a growing trend in digital fraud.

Alarming Losses and the Need for Swift Action

The alarming rise in cybercrime losses has prompted Delhi Police to urge victims to take immediate action. Authorities recommend the following steps for anyone who falls prey to cyber scams:

  1. Contact the cyber helpline at 1930 without delay.
  2. File a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal for quick resolution.
  3. Visit local cyber police stations to report and track their cases.

These measures are crucial in preventing further financial damage and aiding the recovery of stolen funds.

Why Cybercrime is Hard to Contain

Experts suggest that the evolving sophistication of cybercriminals, coupled with the growing reliance on digital platforms, is making it increasingly difficult to curb cyber fraud. Many victims are unaware of the risks associated with sharing their bank details or falling for phishing scams, further compounding the problem.

The rising incidents have underscored the need for greater public awareness, stronger cybersecurity measures, and faster response times from authorities to effectively combat this growing menace.

Police Take on the Issue

A senior Delhi Police official stated, “We are witnessing unprecedented levels of cybercrime. The criminals are becoming more sophisticated, and it’s critical for citizens to be vigilant. Immediate reporting can make a significant difference in tracing and recovering stolen funds.”

The rising cybercrime statistics in Delhi underline the urgent need for public awareness and stricter cybersecurity protocols. As scammers continue to exploit technological advancements and human vulnerabilities, both individuals and authorities must work together to combat this growing threat.

