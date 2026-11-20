Cyclone Akvan has made the landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast on Friday morning. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department, the landfall took place between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. The cyclonic storm was centred over southern coastal Odisha and adjoining northern coastal Andhra Pradesh at around 10.30 am, with its centre located around 10-km north of Gopalpur.

The cyclone moved northwards at a speed of 24-kmph during the previous six hours. Wind speeds along the south Odisha coast ranged between 60 and 70-kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph. According to IMD, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression within the next hour, followed by a further downgrade into a depression over the subsequent six hours.

Coastal areas at risk of seawater flooding

Despite the landfall completion, the threat has of flooding has not subsided in low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam and Puri districts. The weather department has warned that seawater could inundate low-lying areas during the next hour due to tidal waves rising approximately 0.3 metres above the normal tide level.

Meanwhile, the Flash Flood Guidance indicates a moderate to high risk of flash floods over certain catchment areas and adjoining regions of 11 Odisha districts over the next 24 hours. These areas include Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Deogarh.

Over 3.72 lakh people evacuated across 20 districts

Meanwhile, the Odisha government put in place massive arrangements across 20 districts to deal with the cyclone. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, more than 3.72 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations so far.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state’s preparedness and stressed the government’s commitment to achieving the ‘zero casualty’ target. According to govt, 4,170 pregnant women have been shifted to safer locations. Of these, 1,317 women have already delivered their babies.

The state govt has kept 9,341 cyclone shelters ready, of which 2,623 have been activated to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable areas.

418 teams deployed for rescue and relief operations

The state government has deployed 418 teams for rescue and relief operations. These include 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 216 Fire Services teams and 128 tree-cutting teams from the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

Authorities have also identified 941 villages vulnerable to landslides across six districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Odisha Chief Minister also spoke to the Puri District Magistrate over the phone to review the situation and directed officials to pay special attention to the safety of Habishyalis, elderly widows who visit Puri during the holy Kartik month to observe religious rituals.

47 trains cancelled, 28 rescheduled